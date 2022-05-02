Quiz! Can you name the Premier League stats leaders this season?

10 minutes on the clock, 75 players to guess – some may appear more than once.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the 75 most expensive player transfers ever?

If this season feels long, imagine how next season will feel. It's going to be split in two, with a World Cup in the middle.

We began the 2021/22 Premier League campaign last August full of hope and renewed energy. Fans were back in grounds, players were coming off the back of a fun European Championship. We felt fresh.

And some of us have kept up that energy even into May. Others, however, feel a little wearier and just want this season to end.

It will soon. But which players have been the leaders of each statistical category we've come up with?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?