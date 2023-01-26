Quiz! Can you name the top 50 Premier League players ever for goals and assists combined?
We all know Shearer's top of the goal chart… but what about when we factor in assists?
10 minutes on the clock, 20 names to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?
Back in the day, assists didn't really mean very much. It was all about the goal and very little else.
That's since changed. You can blame statistics for proving which playmakers are the best at moving to the ball into the box – but ultimately, there are now metrics to prove that the set-up is just as valuable as the finish.
We all know who sits top of the charts when it comes to Premier League goals… what about when we add assists to the mix?
10 minutes at the ready – we're going from 1992 in the English top flight for this one.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.