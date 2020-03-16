Quiz! Can you name the top 20 all-time English scorers in the Premier League?

Five minutes on the clock, 20 players to try and guess - and we've even given you the Premier League clubs they played for.

Darren Bent was a prolific striker in the Premier League. A rare combination of pace, strength and the accuracy of a marksman in the penalty area. On quiz shows? Not so much.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker appeared on Celebrity Mastermind over the weekend, competing against the likes of Bez from the Happy Mondays and picking the James Bond franchise as his specialist subject.

But though he scored 217 goals in his career, Bent only got three questions correct all evening - and only one of those was in his specialist round.

To celebrate Bent's car crash quiz calamity, we're looking for some of England's most prolific - in front of goal though, not under the Mastermind spotlights.

It's okay, Darren. Maybe you'll ace this quiz, instead.

