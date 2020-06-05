Full Premier League live stream schedule – every game on BBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon

After three months, plenty of isolated training and a lot of discussion, the Premier League is officially back to work - just like many of us up and down the country.

There are 92 games left to go. That's the matches that League Cup finalists Manchester City and Aston Villa had to postpone in early March, thanks to a trip to Wembley - against Arsenal and Sheffield United, respectively - plus the final nine rounds of fixtures for each Premier League club.

On top of that, there are other trips to Wembley to consider. The FA Cup is down to its last eight teams: the oldest cup competition on Earth will recommence too, with the final pencilled in for August 1. As you can imagine, this will be the latest in the year that the FA Cup final has ever taken place, in its long and illustrious history.

So with a summer of football to enjoy - and not quite the football we thought we'd be enjoying during Summer 2020 - let's run through all the matches we have to look forward to.

Full Premier League fixture schedule

CATCH IT ALL (Image credit: PA) GUIDE Free Premier League live streams: How to watch every game for the rest of the season

Wednesday 17 June

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky Sports

Manchester City vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports

Friday 19 June

Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tottenham vs Manchester United - 8pm, Sky Sports

Saturday 20 June

Watford vs Leicester - 12.30pm, BT Sport

Brighton vs Arsenal - 3pm, BT Sport

West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - 7.45pm, BBC

Sunday 21 June

Newcastle vs Sheffield United - 2pm, Sky Sports

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports

Monday 22 June

Manchester City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports

Now TV Sky Sports pass

Watch the football on Sky with a pass for Now TV

Today's best Sky Now TV Sky Sports pass deals 858 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 1 Month Sky Sports Pass for... Amazon £20 View

Sky Sports will be showing over 60 Premier League games before the end of the season

Online, app or TV - stream on over 60 supported devices

Never miss a goal with mobile highlights

Cancel at any time

Tuesday 23 June

Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wednesday 24 June

Manchester United vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky Sports

Newcastle vs Aston Villa - 6pm, BT Sport

Norwich vs Everton - 6pm, BBC

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thursday 25 June

Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports

Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Manchester City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wolves vs Bournemouth - 8.15pm, BT Sport

Sunday 28 June

Aston Villa vs Wolves - 12pm, BT Sport

Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Monday 29 June

Crystal Palace vs Burnley - 8pm, Amazon

Tuesday 30 June

Brighton vs Manchester United - 6pm, Sky Sports

Sheffield United vs Tottenham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 July

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports

Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports

West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thursday 2 July

Arsenal vs Norwich - 6pm, BT Sport

Manchester City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

FA Cup fixture schedule

(Image credit: PA Images)

Saturday 27 June

Sheffield United vs Arsenal - 5pm, BT Sport

Norwich vs Manchester United - 8.15pm BBC

Sunday 28 June

Leicester vs Chelsea - 2.30pm, BT Sport

Newcastle vs Manchester City - 4pm, BBC

Saturday 18 July

Semi-final 1 - opponents, time and channel TBC

Saturday 19 July

Semi-final 2 - opponents, time and channel TBC

Saturday 1 August

Final - opponents and time TBC, BT Sport and BBC

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

RANKED! England’s best tournament performances since Euro 96

LIST The 100 greatest football managers of all time

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world