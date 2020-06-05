Full Premier League live stream schedule – every game on BBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon
There are 92 games left to play in the Premier League - and many of them are free to watch
After three months, plenty of isolated training and a lot of discussion, the Premier League is officially back to work - just like many of us up and down the country.
There are 92 games left to go. That's the matches that League Cup finalists Manchester City and Aston Villa had to postpone in early March, thanks to a trip to Wembley - against Arsenal and Sheffield United, respectively - plus the final nine rounds of fixtures for each Premier League club.
On top of that, there are other trips to Wembley to consider. The FA Cup is down to its last eight teams: the oldest cup competition on Earth will recommence too, with the final pencilled in for August 1. As you can imagine, this will be the latest in the year that the FA Cup final has ever taken place, in its long and illustrious history.
So with a summer of football to enjoy - and not quite the football we thought we'd be enjoying during Summer 2020 - let's run through all the matches we have to look forward to.
Full Premier League fixture schedule
CATCH IT ALL
GUIDE Free Premier League live streams: How to watch every game for the rest of the season
Wednesday 17 June
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky Sports
Manchester City vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports
Friday 19 June
Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports
Tottenham vs Manchester United - 8pm, Sky Sports
Saturday 20 June
Watford vs Leicester - 12.30pm, BT Sport
Brighton vs Arsenal - 3pm, BT Sport
West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - 7.45pm, BBC
Sunday 21 June
Newcastle vs Sheffield United - 2pm, Sky Sports
Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports
Monday 22 June
Manchester City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports
Now TV Sky Sports pass
Watch the football on Sky with a pass for Now TV
Tuesday 23 June
Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports
Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wednesday 24 June
Manchester United vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky Sports
Newcastle vs Aston Villa - 6pm, BT Sport
Norwich vs Everton - 6pm, BBC
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thursday 25 June
Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports
Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports
Chelsea vs Manchester City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wolves vs Bournemouth - 8.15pm, BT Sport
Sunday 28 June
Aston Villa vs Wolves - 12pm, BT Sport
Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Monday 29 June
Crystal Palace vs Burnley - 8pm, Amazon
Tuesday 30 June
Brighton vs Manchester United - 6pm, Sky Sports
Sheffield United vs Tottenham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wednesday 1 July
Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports
Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports
West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thursday 2 July
Arsenal vs Norwich - 6pm, BT Sport
Manchester City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
FA Cup fixture schedule
Saturday 27 June
Sheffield United vs Arsenal - 5pm, BT Sport
Norwich vs Manchester United - 8.15pm BBC
Sunday 28 June
Leicester vs Chelsea - 2.30pm, BT Sport
Newcastle vs Manchester City - 4pm, BBC
Saturday 18 July
Semi-final 1 - opponents, time and channel TBC
Saturday 19 July
Semi-final 2 - opponents, time and channel TBC
Saturday 1 August
Final - opponents and time TBC, BT Sport and BBC
While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!
NOW READ...
RANKED! England’s best tournament performances since Euro 96
LIST The 100 greatest football managers of all time
GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.