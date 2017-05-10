Quiz! Can you name the 41 players who have 10+ Champions League assists?
By Alex Reid
Just 41 footballers have reached double figures for assists since the first season of Champions League football in 1992/93. How many can you recall?
The modern hunger for individual footballer stats has produced one heart-warming side effect: the rise in attention given to assists. These numbers pay tribute to the players most adept at generously laying on goals for their team-mates.
In Champions League football, a total of 41 strikers, midfielders and even quite a few full-backs have reached the benchmark of 10 or more assists.
We’ve given you the assist totals of these set-up masters - plus the clubs they’ve played Champions League football for (and their playing position). All you need to do is fill in a surname.
