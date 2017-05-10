Quiz! Can you name the 41 players who have 10+ Champions League assists?

The modern hunger for individual footballer stats has produced one heart-warming side effect: the rise in attention given to assists. These numbers pay tribute to the players most adept at generously laying on goals for their team-mates.

In Champions League football, a total of 41 strikers, midfielders and even quite a few full-backs have reached the benchmark of 10 or more assists.

We’ve given you the assist totals of these set-up masters - plus the clubs they’ve played Champions League football for (and their playing position). All you need to do is fill in a surname.

When you're done, tell us your scores @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet them. Then assist some pals through their day by challenging them too. Good luck!

(Please note: You'll need to turn off your adblockers on our site to see these quizzes!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com