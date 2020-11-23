Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's last three managers?

Five minutes on the clock, 27 players to guess. How many can you name?

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Manchester City vs Tottenham line-ups from the Champions League in 2019?

Quiz not showing up? Play it on Sporcle, here.

Management is famously a fickle business. One day you're Helenio Herrera, the next you're no longer there-a.

Back in the day, you'd get a long time in charge of a team before you were judged. It's often cited that it took years for Sir Alex Ferguson to win his first trophy - and just look at how loyalty was rewarded.

But these days the managerial merry-go-round turns often. We've not seen a sacking in this still-young Premier League season but it surely won't be long before the WhatsApp group containing Britain's most-employed bottom-half bosses starts pinging with excitement.

And not just for the gossip that Pardew's forwarded to the gang.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

BLACK FRIDAY 10 Puma t-shirts and shirts you need in your wardrobe this winter

JAMIE WARD Why are Manchester United so much better away from home?

IN THE MAG Lionel Messi at Barcelona – the truth! PLUS Yeboah, Maradona, Willian, Ancelotti, Johnny Marr, transfer bust-ups and more