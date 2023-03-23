Exeter better than Arsenal? All 92 league clubs ranked by fan engagement

How good is your club at engaging with the fanbase? Can you believe your billionaire owner when they say that the fans mean everything, or are your rivals better placed to lay claim as a club of the people?

Think Fan Engagement has released the Fan Engagement Index for the 2021/22 season, and Exeter City have beaten all other clubs in the top four tiers of English football to come out on top once again.

Ranking all 92 clubs to ascertain the side which is best for their dialogue, governance and transparency with fans, Think Fan Engagement (opens in new tab) collates data each year from publicly available sources, with all clubs sent a copy for comment.

Carlisle United finished in second place for the second year in a row, while teams such as Manchester United and Arsenal could only manage 56th and 62nd, respectively.

Think Fan Engagement owner, Kevin Rye, said: "The Fan Engagement Index was created as a positive way to make clubs take Fan Engagement more seriously, with an ambition to place it at the centre of everything they do. I’m not convinced we’re there yet, as can be seen by too many clubs still not - publicly at least - meeting fairly basic standards of engagement with their fans.

“But we know huge change is possible. You only have to look at Swindon Town under Clem Morfuni and Rob Angus to see it can be done. It’s not a matter of size, it’s a matter of willingness. They chose to embrace Fan Engagement at the heart of their business model, and it’s paying off.

"The same can be said of clubs like Bradford City and Bristol Rovers. Both were languishing towards the bottom of the table in 2018/2019, but now they’re comfortably amongst the best twenty clubs in the country.”

Seeing Exeter City, majority owned by the Exeter City Supporters' Trust, top the table comes as no surprise to Rye.

“Once again, Exeter City have won, and I’m not surprised. The question is always: can they keep delivering, and the answer so far is yes.”

At the opposite end of the scale are Hartlepool United, finishing the worst of all 92 clubs in the Premier League and EFL. Indeed, they are the first side to score zero in the Fan Engagement Index since its inception for the 2018/19 season.

Most Premier League clubs are outside of the top 30, with only Everton and Brentford (of the current sides in the top flight) making it into the top-third of teams - at 23rd and 25th.

Three Premier League clubs actually sit within the bottom seven of the Index, with Chelsea in 86th, Leeds United 89th and lowly Newcastle, the worst scoring side from the top tier, in 90th.

Fan Engagement Index: 2021/22 full table

1. Exeter City

2. Carlisle United

3. AFC Wimbledon

4. Cambridge United

5. Lincoln City

6. Doncaster Rovers

7. Newport County

8. Norwich City

9. Bradford City

10. Reading

11. Bristol Rovers

12. Rochdale

13. Plymouth Argyle

14. Swansea City

15. Luton Town

16. Portsmouth

17. Tranmere Rovers

18. Walsall

19. Millwall

20. Swindon Town

21. Barrow

22. Bristol City

23. Everton

24. Northampton Town

25. Brentford

26. Ipswich Town

27. Leyton Orient

28. Crewe Alexandra

29. AFC Bournemouth

30. Cheltenham Town

31. Shrewsbury Town

32. Sunderland

33. Morecambe

34. Oldham Athletic

35. Mansfield Town

36. Huddersfield Town

37. Crawley Town

38. Barnsley

39. Scunthorpe United

40. Preston North End

41. Cardiff City

42. Accrington Stanley

43. Fulham

44. Brighton & Hove Albion

45. Queens Park Rangers

46. Peterborough United

47. Aston Villa

48. Stevenage

49. Stoke City

50. Blackburn Rovers

51. Wolverhampton Wanderers

52. Milton Keynes Dons

53. Bolton Wanderers

54. Burnley

55. Sutton United

56. Manchester United

57. West Bromwich Albion

58. Leicester City

59. Forest Green Rovers

60. Wycombe Wanderers

61. Crystal Palace

62. Arsenal

63. Middlesbrough

64. Sheffield Wednesday

65. West Ham United

66. Watford

67. Coventry City

68. Fleetwood Town

69. Charlton Athletic

70. Southampton

71. Manchester City

72. Derby County

73. Liverpool

74. Nottingham Forest

75. Birmingham City

76. Blackpool

77. Hull City

78. Burton Albion

79. Salford City

80. Oxford United

81. Tottenham Hotspur

82. Harrogate Town

83. Colchester United

84. Sheffield United

85. Port Vale

86. Chelsea

87. Wigan Athletic

88. Gillingham

89. Leeds United

90. Newcastle United

91. Rotherham United

92. Hartlepool United