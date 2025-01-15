Is Leicester vs Crystal Palace on TV? Live stream details for today’s Premier League clash

Watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace today in this mid-week round of Premier League fixtures, with all the details here on live streams, TV channels, and how you can watch from anywhere.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Wednesday, 15 January 2024 • Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET • Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester • TV channels: TNT Sports | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Leicester are in dire need of points. They may have scored six goals in progressing to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup at the weekend but in the Premier League they have lost five in a row and sit second from bottom in the table.

Leicester looked to have benefited from the new manager bounce as they won their first game and drew the next under new boss Ruud van Nistelrooy - who replaced Steve Cooper in late November - but they have since gone on a terrible run.

While they have had to face the likes of Liverpool, Man City, and Newcastle in recent weeks, the visit of Crystal Palace represents an opportunity, with the London club themselves worrying about relegation. Palace haven't lost in three games but would certainly like to ease their way up from 15th place and out of trouble.

In what should be an entertaining contest, read on for how to watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game's on? You might find that access to your usual streaming service is geo-blocked, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Leicester vs Crystal Palace. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Is Leicester vs Crystal Palace on TV in the UK?

In the UK, Leicester vs Crystal Palace will be broadcast on TNT Sports, which is showing all 10 Premier League fixtures across January 14-16.

On TV, Leicester vs Crystal Palace will air on TNT Sports 4, with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT.

To watch a Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream, Discovery+ is where TNT Sports coverage lives online. You'll need the premium subscription, which will set you back £30.99 a month.

How to watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace in the US

In the US, you can watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace on the streaming service Peacock. Premier League soccer in the US is usually split between Peacock and USA Network, and Peacock is the simpler, with a dedicated streaming platform that costs just $7.99 a month.

Travelling outside the US right now? You can still watch your Leicester vs Crystal Palace stream on Peacock by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace streams globally

Can I watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace in Canada? Leicester vs Crystal Palace is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the streaming service having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions start from $49.99 a month.

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25