How to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV details for Europa League clash
After the first-leg draw, it's all to play for at Old Trafford - here's how to tune in
Watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad on the evening of Thursday March 13 for a crunch clash in the last-16 phase of the 2024/25 Europa League, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.
After last week's 1-1 draw in the first leg in San Sebastián, it's honours even and finely poised for the decider at Old Trafford. Can United get over the line, or will their torrid season take another turn for the worse?
Read on for all the details on how to watch Man United vs Sociedad live streams wherever you are in the world.
Key information
• Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Date: Thursday, 13 March, 2025
• Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET
• Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
• Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Free stream: Auvio (Belgium)
• Manchester United vs Real Sociedad TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)
Can I watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad for free?
You can watch Man United vs Real Sociedad for free, if you're in Belgium.
Public broadcaster RTBF has the rights to this game and will show it live on linear television, while also providing a Man United Sociedad free live stream on its streaming platform, Auvio.
You need to register with with Auvio but you don't need to pay anything. The offering includes live and on-demand sport and TV.
Coverage is geo-restricted to Belgium so if you're out of the country right now, you'll need a VPN to get your usual Auvio access – more on that below.
How to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad from anywhere
What if you're away from home for Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad in the UK
In the UK, you can watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
Watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad in the US
Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live stream.
What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.
Where else can I watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad?
Canada: DAZN
Australia: Stan Sport
New Zealand: DAZN
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
