Is Newcastle vs Aston Villa on TV? How to watch Premier League clash

Watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa as two sides pushing for European football meet in a Boxing Day Premier League clash, with details here on live streams, TV channels, and how to tune wherever you are in the world.

This is a mouth-watering clash between two sides who'll head into the game full of confidence after big results at the weekend.

Newcastle thumped Ipswich Town 4-0, which in fact was their second straight 4-0 thumping after they dispatched Leicester by the same scoreline the previous weekend. That ended a patchy run of results, so manager Eddie Howe will be hoping he can capitalise on this momentum as his side enter the busy festive period of fixtures.

As for Villa, they've also had a mixed time following a strong start to the season, but a 2-1 win against the Premier League champions Man City will have been a major boost. City are listing in extraordinary fashion right now, but a win against Pep Guardiola's side never comes easily.

It's Man City that separate these two sides in the Premier League, with Villa in sixth on 28 points and Newcastle in eighth on 26 points.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Villa online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Newcastle vs Villa in the UK

Usually, the 3pm kick-off slot is subject to a TV blackout in the UK, but on Boxing Day all Premier League fixtures will be televised on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon has the rights to 20 Premier League games per season and is spreading them across two game weeks of total coverage, so after showing all 10 games from a mid-week round of fixtures earlier in December, it is back with every game across Boxing Day and December 27.

To tune in, you'll need either a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, which costs £5.99 a month, or a general Amazon Prime membership, which is £8.99 a month and is used by many for free and fast deliveries on any Amazon purchases.

Either way, you could take advantage of a free trial of 30 days, so you could tune in for free and decide to cancel without having to pay a penny.

If you're away from the UK for Christmas, you can still access your Amazon Prime Video coverage, by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa in the US

In the US, you can watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa on USA Network, which is a cable TV channel.

Don't have traditional cable? You can now get it online, with the new wave of 'cord-cutting' streaming services that offer hundreds of channels.

Sling TV is one of the leading services, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), but it does get you more live sport.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Newcastle vs Villa from anywhere

Not going to be at home on Boxing Day? Many fans travel abroad over the festive period, but that doesn't mean you have to miss the games.

One piece of kit may be able to help you watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa: a VPN - or Virtual Private Network. This software sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, so you can bypass any geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added privacy benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa streams globally

Can I watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa in Canada? Canadians can watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa in Africa? You can watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.