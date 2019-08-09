Every major Premier League transfer completed this summer
By Greg Lea
Done deals!
That's it! It's all over for another summer. The deals have trickled through all summer, of varying sizes – but they all feature here. Aston Villa probably should have had their own version of this. Even Newcastle have broken their transfer record for the second time in 2019, for crying out loud.
So who are the movers and shakers of summer 2019? We've got all of the Premier League's major transfers listed here...
David Luiz, Chelsea to Arsenal (£8m)
Luis ended his second spell at Chelsea on transfer deadline day, moving across London to Arsenal despite little indication that the move was on until the eve of the window's closure.
The experienced Brazilian arrives at the Emirates Stadium to replace Laurent Koscielny, who returned to his native France with Bordeaux.
Alex Iwobi, Arsenal to Everton (£40m) – Aug 8
The latest deal of the lot? Rumours of Everton’s interest in Iwobi surfaced on Wednesday, but only appeared to carry weight within the last 30 minutes of deadline day. With Wilfried Zaha staying at Crystal Palace, the Toffees have turned their attention elsewhere.
The Gunners may feel some sorrow losing a product of their academy, but club powers will be secretly pleased with recouping £40 million for the 23-year-old Nigeria international.
Dennis Praet, Sampdoria to Leicester (£18) – Aug 8
Leicester have made their fourth major signing of the summer in Sampdoria central midfielder Praet, who teams up with compatriot Youri Tielemans at the King Power Stadium.
The Belgian managed two goals and three assists in Serie A last season, helping Samp to a comfortable 9th-place finish. Praet will compete with Tielemans and James Maddison for a spot in Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI this term.
Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham to Tottenham (£30m) – Aug 8
A transfer that feels like it’s been years in the making: Sessegnon has finally found his way to Spurs and their shiny new stadium.
After an underwhelming debut Premier League season with Fulham, this move is producing less hype than it would have done 12 months ago. However, Sessegnon is still only 19, will ultimately be better off for the experience, and you can trust Mauricio Pochettino to have a plan for how best to optimise his terrific potential.
Danny Drinkwater, Chelsea to Burnley (loan) – Aug 8
A lifeline for Chelsea midfielder Drinkwater, who has completed a loan deal to join Burnley until January. The ex-England international and Premier League title winner was frozen out by Maurizio Sarri in a miserable 2018/19 at Stamford Bridge, and Frank Lampard had little intention of bringing him back in from the cold.
Instead he gets the chance to stay in the Premier League with Sean Dyche's side – a good deal for all parties.
Giovani Lo Celso, Real Betis to Tottenham (£55 million) – Aug 8
Another long-running transfer saga came to its conclusion on deadline day, as Spurs sealed a deal for the Argentina international who scored nine goals in La Liga last season.
Lo Celso joins Mauricio Pochettino’s side on an initial loan deal for a fee of around £14 million, with an obligation to buy the midfielder for £55 million at the end of the season. That effectively makes the former PSG man Spurs' club record deal.
Kieran Tierney, Celtic to Arsenal (£25m) – Aug 8
Arsenal look set to overhaul their calamitous defence, and Tierney will be a key part of that process after signing a five-year deal in north London.
A slightly concerning injury record aside, the 22-year-old Scot seems like a perfect fit for Unai Emery’s side. The Gunners have beaten a host of clubs to Tierney’s signature, and fans will be excited with what they see in the attack-minded left-back.
Andy Carroll, West Ham to Newcastle (Free) – Aug 8
Eight-and-a-half years after joining Liverpool for a colossal £35 million, Carroll returns to St. James’ Park a shadow of the prospect he left as.
Injuries have curtailed the 30-year-old’s career so badly that even a low-wage, one-year contract free transfer seems like gamble from his hometown club.
Scott Carson, Derby to Manchester City (loan) – Aug 8
It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for. Carson follows on from Richard Wright’s glorious legacy at the Etihad, joining the Premier League champions on a season-long loan.
At 33 and behind Ederson and Claudio Bravo in the pecking order, you’d be surprised if he features for City in an actual game. Still, a nice pay-day for the former England man if nothing else.
Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United to Inter Milan (£72m) – Aug 8
It’s finally over! One of the summer’s longest-running sagas is complete, and Antonio Conte eventually gets the man he’s wanted for years.
A sorry end to the Belgian’s United career which promised so much in its early stages, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Co. go on without a major replacement. His goals might yet be missed at Old Trafford.
Aaron Mooy, Huddersfield to Brighton (loan) – Aug 8
Mooy is the latest member of Graham Potter’s new project on the south coast, signing on a season-long loan – but also inking a new three-year deal with Huddersfield.
Having stood out in central midfield despite the Terriers’ abject 2019/20, the Australian could prove to be an influential deadline day acquisition. He’ll be important in implementing Potter’s progressive style on the south coast.
Ismaila Sarr, Rennes to Watford (£32 million) – Aug 8
Watford reportedly fought off late interest from Crystal Palace to capture exciting Senegal winger Sarr from Rennes, for a fee in the region of £32 million – making it a club record transfer.
The 21-year-old already has 26 caps for his country, and could form an exciting new Watford front three with mercurial winger Gerard Deulofeu and fellow new signing Danny Welbeck.
Emil Krafth, Amiens to Newcastle (£5 million) – Aug 8
Swedish full-back Krafth becomes Newcastle’s fourth addition of the window, joining from Ligue 1 outfit Amiens.
The 25-year-old’s signing will do little to assuage fans unhappy with Mike Ashley’s running of the club, however, with the Swede arguably not offering an upgrade on current Toon right-backs DeAndre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo.
Albian Ajeti, Basel to West Ham (£8m) – Aug 8
Switzerland international striker Ajeti is another progressive signing by Hammers’ director of football Mario Husillos, who says: “Our approach this summer has been to sign young players who have their best years in front of them and can have a good impact.”
Ajeti certainly fits the bill. The 21-year-old netted 14 times in the Swiss Super League last season and, along with Sebastien Haller, should plug a gap left by the exits of Marko Arnautovic, Andy Caroll and Lucas Perez.
Djibril Sidibe, Monaco to Everton (loan) – Aug 7
Everton have been on the hunt for right-back cover for Seamus Coleman since loaning Jonjoe Kenny to Schalke in June, and finally have their man in 2018 World Cup winner Sidibe.
The 27-year-old, who has 18 caps for France, enjoyed a terrific season for Monaco in 2016/17 but has struggled for consistency after a bad knee injury in 2018. Should he recover his best form, Everton are likely to exercise their option to buy.
Joao Cancelo, Juventus to Manchester City (£60m, or Danilo + £26m) – Aug 7
Manchester City’s habit of spending big on defenders continues with the purchase of Portugal international Cancelo.
The 25-year-old, an elite attacking full-back approaching his prime, will compete with Kyle Walker for a starting spot – and fancy his chances of ousting him, too. Danilo moves in the opposite direction for a sizeable fee, making this a smart bit of business for City.
Danny Welbeck, Arsenal to Watford (Free)
Danny Welbeck finally has a club! A free agent since his release from Arsenal, the England international, 28, has penned a three-year deal at Vicarage Road.
Welbeck has made just 28 league starts in his last four injury-hit seasons, and Javi Gracia will be hoping to revitalise a player whose career is threatening to fade out after early promise. Still, a useful and relatively inexpensive pick-up for a side filled with quality in midfield but light up front.
Victor Camarasa, Real Betis to Crystal Palace (loan) – Aug 7
A busy end to the window at Selhurst Park has included Camarasa sealing a season-long loan deal, with the option of a £15m purchase included.
The former Spain Under-21 international won Players’ Player of the Season and Goal of the Season at Cardiff last year, and looks a useful addition to Palace’s midfield.
James McCarthy, Everton to Crystal Palace (£3m) – Aug 7
McCarthy could prove to be a bargain for Palace, who have chased his signature for several windows. Linking up again with former Wigan team-mate James McArthur, the 28-year-old leaves Goodison Park after six years and 133 appearances.
Injuries, including an awful leg-break, have long been an issue – restricting the defensive midfielder to just 10 Premier League starts in the last three seasons.
Ibrahim Amadou, Sevilla to Norwich (loan)
Norwich have made their fifth signing of this window in defensive midfielder Amadou, 26, on a season-long loan with an option to buy.
Amadou, whose former clubs include Nancy and Lille, can also play at the heart of defence. He was in the news in 2016 as one of seven players who refused a call-up to the Cameroon squad for the following year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
Harry Wilson, Liverpool to Bournemouth (loan) – Aug 6
Liverpool’s highly-rated winger Wilson will continue his development with a stint at Bournemouth, looking to follow up on an impressive campaign at Derby County in which he plundered 16 goals in the Championship.
The Cherries have shelled out a £2.5m loan fee without an option to buy, so the 22-year-old will be expected to ease some of the creative burden that fell on Ryan Fraser in 2018/19.
Laurent Koscielny, Arsenal to Bordeaux (£4.6m) – Aug 6
An ungracious exit for Arsenal’s club captain, who refused to travel on the Gunners’ pre-season tour to America to force through a move after nine years in north London.
Bordeaux’s announcement video, in which Koscielny took off an Arsenal kit to reveal his new club’s jersey below, has done little to smooth over any cracks.
Goncalo Cardoso, Boavista to West Ham (£2.7m) – Aug 6
West Ham claim to have beaten off a bunch of Europe’s top clubs to sign the promising Cardoso, 18, from Primeira Liga side Boavista.
They’ve struck a cut-price deal for the Portugal under-19 international defender, who already has 15 top-flight appearances to his name. It’s yet more evidence of a wiser recruitment policy from the Hammers, who have already impressed with the signings of Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals this summer.
Renat Dadashov, Estoril to Wolves (Undisc.) – Aug 6
Dadashov is a bit of an unknown quantity to English fans, and will remain so for a while yet – the Azerbaijini international striker, 20, is heading back to Portugal on a season-long loan with Pacos de Ferreira.
Dadashov was born in Germany, and hit 13 goals in 15 games for their under-17 team. One to keep an eye on.
Neal Maupay, Brentford to Brighton (£20m) – August 5
A handsome sum was needed to take Maupay, a former France U21 international who scored 25 times in the Championship last season, away from Griffin Park.
Previous attacking recruits Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Florin Andone didn’t exactly impress after their moves last summer, so the onus will be on Maupay to ease the pressure on Glenn Murray, who turns 36 in September.
Adrian, West Ham to Liverpool (free) – August 5
Liverpool wasted no time in replacing the departing Simon Mignolet by picking up former Hammer Adrian, 32 and going for nothing after leaving east London on a free transfer this summer.
The Spaniard is the Champions League winners’ first signing in this window who is a legal adult, and should be a reliable back-up to Alisson.
Gary Cahill, Chelsea to Crystal Palace (free) – August 5
A (slightly more) glorious reunion for former England manager Roy Hodgson and Gary Cahill, last seen together shellshocked in the Stade de Nice after a chastening 2-1 loss to Iceland at Euro 2016.
At 33, Cahill is vastly experienced and one of the most decorated English players of all time – a Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League winner. He only featured in two league games during 2018/19, however, so arrives at Selhurst Park short of match practice.
Harry Maguire, Leicester to Man United (£80m) – August 5
Finally, Manchester United have got their man. Maguire has become the world's most expensive defender of all time, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally solved a longstanding central defensive problem at Old Trafford by signing the stylish Leicester stopper – who gets himself a six-year contract in the process.
A Wan-Bissaka/Lindelof/Maguire/Shaw backline will reassure Manchester United fans much more going into 2019/20. "It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies," beamed a chuffed Maguire. Steady, now.
Moise Kean, Juventus to Everton (£29m) – August 4
The Toffees have managed one of the coups of the window to sign Juventus striker Kean, formerly the Champions League’s first 2000-born player and who plundered six goals in limited pitch time for the Bianconeri last term.
Sacrificed to enable Juve’s recent glamour outlays, Kean had the best minutes-per-goal ratio of any forward with over five goals in Serie A last season (scoring every 89 minutes).
Simon Mignolet, Liverpool to Club Brugge (£6.4m) – August 4
Mignolet’s nine-year stay in the Premier League is over, 245 games and two clubs later.
As a clear reserve to Alisson, the Belgian’s first-team opportunities were all but non-existent at Anfield – and now Liverpool will sign former West Ham man Adrian on a free transfer to replace him.
Adam Webster, Bristol City to Brighton (£20m) – August 3
Tony Bloom has gambled on a club-record fee for the 24-year-old Webster, with Brighton’s technical director Dan Ashworth reportedly a long-term fan of the former Ipswich centre-back.
Webster will be charged with helping Brighton transition to a more expansive style under new boss Graham Potter, who now has another solid option to complement Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy at the heart of defence.
Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Mainz to Everton (£25m) – August 2
Everton moved quickly to snap up a central midfield replacement for PSG-bound Idrissa Gueye, sealing a deal for former rumoured Liverpool target Gbamin.
The former France Under-21 international, now 23, featured three times for the Ivory Coast in this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations, and can also play in defence.
Oli McBurnie, Swansea to Sheffield United (£17.5m) – August 2
McBurnie doesn’t have a top-flight or international goal to his name, but the Scottish striker could deliver for a Sheffield United side desperate for firepower upon their return to the Premier League.
Twenty-two goals in the Championship last season bodes well for the man Chris Wilder says will be a “tremendous success”. A club record arrival for the Blades.
Jetro Willems, Eintracht Frankfurt to Newcastle (Loan) – August 2
Willems grabbed attention in 2012 when he became the youngest player ever to appear in a European Championship, aged 18.
Injuries and an underwhelming stint at Eintracht Frankfurt have brought the left-back – now 25 – on loan to St James’ Park, where he will compete with Paul Dummett for a starting spot. Not the glorious future he’d probably imagined as a teenager, but a decent shot at recovery nonetheless.
Allan Saint-Maximin, Nice to Newcastle (£16.5m) – August 2
Newcastle fans in desperate need of optimism were given a boost with the arrival of Allan Saint-Maximin, Nice’s tricky wide man who netted six goals in Ligue 1 last season.
The winger is known for his repertoire of flicks and tricks, and took to the field wearing a trademark Gucci headband during his stint on the Riviera. Here’s hoping there’s a Sports Direct number in the post. Or not.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Leeds to Burnley (£2.5m) – August 2
One out, one in. Sean Dyche’s goalkeeper fetish continues with the addition of Peacock-Farrell, a Northern Ireland international who slipped down the pecking order at Leeds in 2018/19.
With a Tom Heaton-shaped hole in the squad to fill, Peacock-Farrell will be tasked with offering Nick Pope (and Joe Hart, we suppose) competition as he returns from an injury-hit 2018/19.
Nicolas Pepe, Lille to Arsenal (£72m) – August 1
Having fruitlessly chased Wilfried Zaha for much of the summer, Arsenal's interest in Pepe seemed to come out of nowhere; just a few days after reports broke that the Gunners were chasing the Ivory Coast international, the £72m deal - a club-record fee - was confirmed.
Kylian Mbappe aside, Pepe was the standout performer in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 22 goals and setting up 11 more to help Lille to a second-place finish.
Tom Heaton, Burnley to Aston Villa (£8m) – August 1
Burnley's signing of Joe Hart on a permanent deal last summer was always likely to leave them with one senior goalkeeper too many at some point down the line. And so it has proved, with Nick Pope's return to full fitness paving the way for Heaton to join Aston Villa.
It's a smart signing by last season's Championship play-off winners, who have recruited one of the top flight's most reliable goalkeepers outside the top six for an extremely attractive fee.
Arnaut Danjuma, Club Brugge to Bournemouth (£13.7m) – August 1
Eddie Howe often shops locally, adding recruits from the Football League to his Bournemouth squad, but he's also shown a willingness to look overseas for talent since the club's promotion to the Premier League.
The £13.7m purchase of Danjuma, a Nigeria-born Netherlands international previously plying his trade in Belgium, is proof of that. The winger scored six goals in all competitions for Brugge last term.
Marvelous Nakamba, Club Brugge to Aston Villa (£11m) – August 1
Villa fans will hope Marvelous lives up to his name this season. The Zimbabwe international arrives in the West Midlands after an impressive two-year spell at Club Brugge, who he helped to the Belgian title in 2017/18 before a more injury-stricken campaign last time out.
"He's very mobile, very good in possession and will fit with our style of play," said Villa boss Dean Smith.
Patrick Cutrone, Milan to Wolves (£16m) – July 30
Nuno Espirito Santo has continued his sensible work in the transfer market by adding Italy international striker Cutrone for a cut-price £16 million.
The 21-year-old scored 12 goals in Serie A for Milan last summer, but leaves the Italian side amid the FInancial Fair Play problems which saw them banned from the Europa League in 2019/20. Cutrone earned his only Azzurri cap to date in 2018.
Idrissa Gueye, Everton to PSG (£30m) – July 30
After only just keeping hold of him in January, Everton have finally relinquished Idrissa Gueye to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.
The Senegal central midfielder expressed his disappointment not to join the capital club after they submitted an offer six months ago, but has finally got his wish. A big loss for the Toffees.
Philip Billing, Huddersfield to Bournemouth (£15m) – July 29
Billing has ensured he won’t be leaving the Premier League by joining Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth to compete with Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook and Andrew Surman.
The former Denmark Under-21 international – now 23 – has inked a five-year deal on the south coast, having left the club he joined as a youth player in 2013.
Jesus Vallejo, Real Madrid to Wolves (Loan) – July 27
A potential coup for Wolves, who have moved to bolster their central defence with the temporary signing of Real Madrid’s Vallejo. The 22-year-old skippered Spain’s U21s to European Championship glory this summer, off the back of seven appearances for Madrid in an injury-hit 2018/19.
Previously, he spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt and was captain of his first club Real Zaragoza at the age of 27.
Ben Osborn, Nottingham Forest to Sheffield United (£3.5m) – July 26
A double deal for the Blades, as they re-sign goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United and wrap up the permanent signing of Forest’s 24-year-old midfielder Osborn.
Henderson helped Chris Wilder’s side to promotion last season, while Osborn will also get his first taste of the Premier League after making his way through Forest’s youth setup.
Only two players made more appearances for the East Midlanders last season than the highly-rated and versatile Osborn.
Dani Ceballos, Real Madrid to Arsenal (Loan) – July 25
A coup for the Gunners, who beat off competition from Tottenham once again to land Real Madrid central midfielder Ceballos on loan from the Bernabeu.
The Spain Under-21 international joined Madrid from Real Betis for €16.5m in summer 2017 but has since started only 17 games in La Liga for Los Blancos.
Ceballos highlighted the appeal of working with Unai Emery as being crucial to his move, saying: “He is a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. He is a really tactical coach and I think that is going to really help me to perfect my positioning.”
Jordan Ayew, Swansea to Crystal Palace (£2.5m) – July 25
Crystal Palace's underwhelming transfer window continued with their permanent capture of Swansea attacker Ayew, who scored only one Premier League goal on loan at Selhurst Park last season.
Swansea have been forced to slash a wage bill this summer that chairman Trevor Birch said was "potentially crippling" the club, with several players still earning top-flight wages.
Douglas Luiz, Manchester City to Aston Villa (£15m) – July 25
The 21-year-old Douglas joined Manchester City from Vasco da Gama in 2017, but never played a game for Pep Guardiola's side amid loan spells and work permit issues.
He spent the last two seasons with Girona, with whom he played 46 matches, and Villa's £10m move for the Brazilian (subject to a work permit) takes their spending north of £100m for the summer.
William Saliba, Saint-Etienne to Arsenal (£27m) – July 25
Finally, the saga is over. After plenty of to-ing and fro-ing between Arsenal and Saint-Etienne – and a late hijack attempt from Tottenham – the Gunners have landed Saliba from the Ligue 1 side.
Except the 18-year-old won't play for them next season: he'll spend the 2019/20 campaign back at Saint-Etienne and return to the Emirates Stadium next summer.
Trezeguet, Kasimpasa to Aston Villa (£8.75m) – July 24
Villa have showed no sign of slowing in their transfer business this summer, and made Egyptian winger Trezeguet their ninth arrival this window.
At under £9m he represents a relatively inexpensive acquisition for Dean Smith, who can call upon a player with 41 international caps by the age of 24. And one with a really cool name.
Joelinton, Hoffenheim to Newcastle (£40m) – July 23
Fresh from finally breaking their transfer record in January, Newcastle have done it again – this time for a striker, having flogged Ayoze Perez to Leicester and lost loanee Salomon Rondon this summer.
The 22-year-old Joelinton will be the Magpies' No.9 next season after four seasons across Germany and Austria; in 2018/19 he netted seven league goals in 26 appearances for Hoffenheim.
Lys Mousset, Bournemouth to Sheffield United (£10m) – July 20
Fair play to Bournemouth. They might overspend wildly on talent sometimes, but they also seem capable of recouping tidy sums for players they too deem surplus to requirements.
Take Mousset, for example, who becomes Sheffield United's record arrival. At 23 years old he comes with the right age profile, but scored only five goals for Bournemouth in 71 appearances – most off the bench – after signing for £5.7m in 2016.
Kieran Trippier, Tottenham to Atletico Madrid (£20m)
Tripps! The Tottenham right-back, England's World Cup hero of 2018, has joined Atletico Madrid in a surprising summer switch.
The 28-year-old endured a difficult season in north London despite Spurs reaching the Champions League final and securing another top-four finish, but joins Diego Simeone's rebooted Rojiblancos side which has already added Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente and Felipe this summer.
Sebastien Haller, Eintracht Frankfurt to West Ham (£45m) – July 17
West Ham have made one of the most eye-catching signings of the summer by breaking their transfer record to land Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller. The 25-year-old enjoyed a fine season for the Bundesliga side, scoring 19 goals in all competitions as they reached the Europa League semi-finals.
The Hammers have an unhappy history when it comes to signing strikers, but look to have pulled off a major coup in the former Utrecht man.
Ravel Morrison, Ostersund to Sheffield United (Free) – July 16
In one of the most intriguing moves of the summer, Sheffield United have offered a Premier League lifeline to former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison.
The 26-year-old – yes, still only 26 – has spent the last four years in eclectic surroundings; a miserable four-year spell at Lazio was interjected by loans at QPR and Atlas in Mexico, before a February 2019 switch to Sweden.
Bjorn Engels, Stade Reims to Aston Villa (£9m) – July 16
Only Norwich and West Brom scored more goals in the Championship than Aston Villa in 2018/19, but 10 teams ended the campaign with a better defensive record.
Engels has therefore been signed with a view to bolstering Dean Smith's defensive options. The centre-back excelled on loan at Stade Reims last season and and will bring aerial power and commanding leadership to the Villans' backline.
Sam Byram, West Ham to Norwich (£750k) – July 16
Norwich have snapped up ex-Leeds right-back Byram in a cut-price deal.
The 25-year-old spent the whole of last season on loan at Nottingham Forest but injury restricted him to just six appearances in the Championship.
Fabian Delph, Manchester City to Everton (£10m) – July 15
Everton have taken advantage of Delph's contract situation to land the versatile and experienced campaigner on a three-year deal.
Delph only had a year left on his terms at the Etihad Stadium and felt behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order at left-back last season.
Callum Robinson, Preston to Sheffield United (£7m) – July 12
The Blades have broken their transfer record for the second time this window by landing Preston's 24-year-old striker Robinson.
The former Aston Villa youngster – a Republic of Ireland international – scored 12 goals for North End in 2018/19.
Ezri Konsa, Brentford to Aston Villa (£12m)
Aston Villa have completed their seventh major signing of the summer by splashing out £12m on Brentford's highly-rated England U21 defender Ezri Konsa.
The young central defender played under Dean Smith during the Villa boss's days at Griffin Park, and featured 42 times in the Championship last term – his first season at Brentford, having joined from Charlton for just £2.5m in June 2018. Tidy profit for the second-tier side.
Jay Rodriguez, West Brom to Burnley (£10m) – July 9
Rodriguez is back at his hometown club after seven years away. The striker began his career at Turf Moor and top-scored with 21 goals in 2011/12, a return which earned him a move to Premier League side Southampton.
He broke the 20-goal barrier for the first time since that successful final year at Burnley while pushing for promotion with West Brom last term. Rodriguez will battle with Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes for a place in Sean Dyche's famously settled starting XI.
Youri Tielemans, Monaco to Leicester (£40m)
A huge coup for Leicester as they wrap up the club record signing of last season's loanee Tielemans from Monaco.
The Belgian was the Foxes' top transfer target this summer after a fine short-term stint at the King Power Stadium in which he scored three goals and assisted four more in 13 appearances.
Tyrone Mings, Bournemouth to Aston Villa (£20m)
Bournemouth have turned a cool profit on the 26-year-old Mings after Aston Villa made his successful loan spell from 2018/19 permanent.
Mings helped Dean Smith's back to the Premier League via the play-offs and is now a permanent Villan after inking a deal which could rise to £25m. Bournemouth paid £8m for him in summer 2015.
Erik Pieters, Stoke to Burnley (£1m)
Burnley have snapped up 30-year-old left-back Pieters, after the Dutchman spent the second half of 2018/19 on loan at Ligue 1 club Amiens.
Pieters had spent five-and-a-half seasons with Stoke before that, and was part of the Potters side that was relegated in 2017/18.
Jack Stacey, Luton to Bournemouth (£4m)
Eddie Howe has landed exciting Luton right-back Stacey, who follows Leicester-bound James Justin into the Premier League this summer.
Stacey was Luton's player of the year as they won the Championship last time out, having previously helped them out of League Two in his only other season at Kenilworth Road.
Marko Arnautovic, West Ham to Shanghai SIPG – July 8
Arnautovic has finally got his long-mooted move to China, joining Shanghai SIPG for around £22m mere months after handing in a transfer request and then signing a new contract at the London Stadium.
West Ham announced the deal with a curt, two-paragraph statement on their website. Deeply unhappy Hammers.
Ralf Fahrmann, Schalke to Norwich (Loan) – July 5
Norwich have signed German goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann to compete with last season's No.1, Tim Krul – who himself only signed a new three-year contract this summer.
The experienced Fahrmann, 30, had been with Schalke since 2011 and played 234 matches for the Gelsenkirchen side before losing his place to the 22-year-old Alexander Nübel in the second half of 2018/19.
Phil Jagielka, Everton to Sheffield United (free) – June 4
Look who's back! Twelve years on from leaving the Blades for Everton, Phil Jagielka has re-signed for Chris Wilder's side as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.
The 36-year-old ex-England international only made four league starts for Everton in 2018/19 and was released in the summer, but has now penned a one-year deal with the club he spent seven turning out for from 2000-07.
Rodri, Atletico Madrid to Manchester City (£68.2m) – Jul 4
Manchester City have broken their club record to sign central midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid, triggering the Spaniard's release clause.
The 23-year-old has earned himself a five-year deal after a solitary terrific season in the Spanish capital, having arrived from Villarreal in May 2018. "He works hard defensively, makes himself available to receive the ball and uses it well when in possession," hailed director of football Txiki Begiristain.
Ayoze Perez, Newcastle to Leicester (£30m) – Jul 4
Leicester, too, could be breaking their club record to sign Newcastle's Perez. Islam Slimani was previously the Foxes' most expensive acquisition, but some of his transfer fee depended on additional clauses.
Perez follows Rafa Benitez in leaving St. James' Park this summer and becomes Brendan Rodgers' second summer signing, having scored 12 goals and assisted two more in the Premier League last season.
Angelino, PSV to Manchester City (£5.35m) – Jul 3
City have re-signed left-back Angelino from PSV only a year on from selling the 22-year-old, having exercised their buyback clause.
The Premier League champions offloaded him for £5m last summer, and rumours are already rife that they are aiming for another quick sale. That is not believed to be the case, however, as Pep Guardiola has serious concerns about Benjamin Mendy's fitnesss and will instead use the Spaniard within his own squad this term.
Luke Freeman, QPR to Sheffield United (£5m)
The Blades have made their first signing in former Arsenal youngster Freeman, now 27 and preparing for his first ever Premier League campaign after a highly impressive rise through the Football League.
The attacking midfielder has split his time between Stevenage, Bristol City and QPR since 2012, becoming – according to new manager Chris Wilder – "one of the best players in the Championship". A transfer record for United.
Tanguy Ndombele, Lyon to Tottenham (£53.8m)
Two signings in a day for Tottenham, after none in the 517 days preceding it. What a treat, Daniel Levy. What's more, Spurs fans will be particularly pleased with Ndombele: a 22-year-old central midfielder who could fill the not-inconsiderable void left by Mousa Dembele.
The France international with six caps joins for a club record fee, having helped Lyon finish third in Ligue 1 and reach the last 16 of the Champions League.
Gabriel Martinelli, Ituano to Arsenal (£5.36m)
Arsenal have completed the long-mooted signing of 18-year-old Brazilian striker Martinelli, who has inked the obligatory "long-term contract" in north London.
"I model my game on Cristiano Ronaldo," said the teenager, who was recently called up to train with Brazil's senior team ahead of the Copa America. An intriguing one to watch.
Jack Clarke, Leeds to Tottenham (£11m)
Clarke became Tottenham's first signing since Lucas Moura in January 2018 – so naturally, his new club sent him straight back to Leeds on loan for 2019/20.
We jest, of course: another season under the tutelage of Mauricio Pochettino's former mentor Marcelo Bielsa will do the exciting 18-year-old more good. Clarke played 25 games for Leeds last season as they reached the play-offs, and will hope for an even more prominent role this term.
Che Adams, Birmingham to Southampton (£15m) – July 1
Twenty-two goals for Birmingham in the Championship last season have earned Adams his big Premier League move to goal-shy Saints, who will be thrilled to pick up one of English football's sharpest young strikers.
"You can see with the track history, the gaffer's belief in the young players, I want to be part of it," he said. "There was interest in January but it didn't quite go through but I'm happy now it has."
Craig Dawson, West From to Watford (£5.5m) – July 1
Not a bums-off-seats signing but a smart one indeed for Javi Gracia and Watford: a proven Premier League stopper with 225 Baggies appearances to his name – minus the eye-watering price tag.
Dawson arrives at Vicarage Road after eight years at West Brom, and has penned a four-year contract.
Danny Ings, Liverpool to Southampton (£18m) – July 1
A loan deal turned permanent for Ralph Hasenhuttl, whose Southampton side scored more goals than only five Premier League rivals last term.
Ings got seven of those, making him the Saints' joint-top league scorer. He's still only 26.
Mateo Kovacic, Real Madrid to Chelsea (£40m) – July 1
Chelsea fans aren't hoping for much this summer, meaning they were fully expecting their club to tie down last season's loanee Kovacic permanently.
It's not like the Croatian sparkled for the Blues last term – far from it, really – but under a transfer embargo they have little other choice but to keep what they're allowed.
Matt Targett, Southampton to Aston Villa (£11.5m) – July 1
Targett had been with boyhood club Southampton since the age of eight, but that lengthy association is over after his switch to Premier League newbs Aston Villa.
The 23-year-old made 21 appearances for the Saints across all competitions in 2018/19, but was not first choice under Ralph Hasenhuttl and sees brighter prospects at Villa Park under Dean Smith.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Crystal Palace to Manchester United (£50m) – June 28
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's youthful transfer policy has continued with the significant arrival of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who was so impressive for the Eagles in 2018/19.
The England U21 international is likely to slot straight into United's starting XI this term, and will ultimately replace Antonio Valencia in the long run. As part of the deal, the Reds managed to retain their 25% sell-on clause for Wilfried Zaha.
James Justin, Luton to Leicester (£6m) – June 28
Justin is Leicester's first signing of the summer, joining from Luton after achieving back-to-back promotions with the Hatters and making it into last season's League One team of the season.
The 21-year-old had been a target for Southampton, Celtic, Aston Villa and Stoke, but Brendan Rodgers pounced first to replace the outgoing Danny Simpson.
Sepp van den Berg, PEC Zwolle to Liverpool (£1.3m) – June 27
How to build on a season where you've just won the Champions League and recorded the third-highest points total in Premier League history? (You might have heard about it.) Start small – and look to the future, that's how.
The Reds have landed 17-year-old stopper Van den Berg from his homeland after 15 impressive performances under Jaap Stam in the Eredivisie last season. The deal could rise to £4.4m with add-ons.
Leandro Trossard, Genk to Brighton (£15m) – June 26
Brighton are under new management going into 2019/20, with Graham Potter having replaced Chris Hughton at the helm last month. That decision was made in the hope that Potter can propel Albion into the sanctuary of mid-table, and the signing of Trossard speaks to that ambition: at £15m he's their second-most expensive acquisition of all time.
The winger won the Belgian league with Genk last term, scoring 15 goals in 35 appearances. Handed a four-year deal by Brighton, the Belgian will be looking for international recognition in the coming months.
Andre Gomes, Barcelona to Everton (£22m) – June 25
Everton made good use of the loan market last season, borrowing Gomes from Barcelona and Kurt Zouma from Chelsea. Luckily for the Toffees, Marco Silva has successfully persuaded Barça to agree to a £22m deal for the former.
Gomes impressed at Goodison Park in 2018/19, rebuilding his reputation after a difficult time in Catalonia. The Portuguese midfielder will be keen to build on a promising debut campaign in the Premier League, particularly with Euro 2020 on the horizon.
Josip Drmic, Borussia M'gladbach to Norwich (free) – June 24
Norwich have become the archetypal yo-yo club in recent years, winning three promotions and suffering two relegations since 2011. If they're going to maintain their top-flight status beyond next season, the Canaries will need to strengthen a squad which, for all its potential, is short on top-level experience.
With that in mind, Drmic looks like an astute addition on a free transfer. The striker's goalscoring record at Gladbach was pretty poor – six league strikes in 41 outings – but a return of 10 in 32 for Switzerland is a great deal more promising.
Matt Clarke, Portsmouth to Brighton (£4m) – June 21
The centre-back partnership of Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk is one of the most celebrated in the Premier League, but Clarke will be aiming to break it up next season. The 22-year-old arrives at Brighton with an excellent reputation on the back of his fine displays for Portsmouth in League One last time out.
The defender played 60 times as the south-coast side won the EFL Trophy and qualified for the play-offs. He might have to settle for a place on the Albion bench when the upcoming campaign kicks off, but Clarke will back himself to nail down a starting spot sooner or later.
Kortney Hause, Wolves to Aston Villa (£3m) – June 17
Aston Villa have been the busiest Premier League club so far this summer, completing four signings and releasing a host of first-teamers including Mile Jedinak, Glenn Whelan and Alan Hutton. Hause spent last season on loan at Villa Park but has now made his move permanent, joining from Wolves for £3m.
The defender may have only made 11 appearances for Dean Smith's side after moving across the West Midlands last January, but he clearly did enough in that time to convince his manager that he was worth keeping around.
Pablo Fornals, Villarreal to West Ham (£24m) – June 14
Only four Premier League clubs spent more than West Ham last summer, and the early signs suggest the club intend to continue in the same vein this time around. Manuel Pellegrini persuaded the club's hierarchy to sanction a £24m deal for Fornals, who arrives in east London after a season in which he was a rare bright spot in an underwhelming Villarreal team.
Twice capped by Spain, the attacking midfielder will bring plenty of flair and creativity to the West Ham ranks. Still only 23 and with plenty of room for further growth, the silky Fornals represents a smart signing by a club who haven't always been the shrewdest operators in the transfer market.
Moussa Djenepo, Standard Liege Southampton (£14m) – June 14
The appointment of Ralph Hasenhuttl seemed to suggest a return to Southampton's former ways. They were once the Premier League's model club for their clever scouting of both managers and players, and the Saints will hope that Djenepo's acquisition continues their journey towards regaining that status.
The 21-year-old winger might not secure a regular starting spot immediately, but his searing speed and tricky dribbling (he's particular fond of a stepover or six) will be sure to turn heads on the south coast next term.
Wesley Moraes, Club Brugge to Aston Villa (£22m) – June 13
Loanee Tammy Abraham spearheaded Aston Villa's successful promotion push in 2018/19, scoring 25 league goals to help the club regain their place at the top table. Yet Chelsea's transfer ban means that Abraham looks set to be part of the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge next season, and Villa have wasted little time in snapping up Wesley up as his replacement.
The powerful Brazilian will have little trouble adapting to the physicality of English football; in fact, the 6ft 3in centre-forward will relish the challenge of butting heads with the division's centre-backs. Wesley scored 10 league goals for Club Brugge last term, and Villa would probably settle for a similar return in 2019/20.
Daniel James, Swansea to Manchester United (£15m) – June 12
After finishing outside the top four for the fourth time in six post-Fergie seasons, United have some serious work to do in the transfer market this summer. They began by acquiring James for £15m after the winger's excellent campaign with Swansea in 2018/19.
Possessing electric pace and dynamic movement, the Welshman could re-energise United's oft-lethargic attack next season. James is likely to be a fringe player in his debut campaign, but the hope is that he develops into one of Britain's best over the coming years.
Anwar El Ghazi, Lille to Aston Villa (£8m) – June 10
It was El Ghazi's goal that set Aston Villa on their way in last season's Championship play-off final, with the Dutchman opening the scoring against Derby on the stroke of half-time. On loan in the West Midlands last term, the winger is now a full-time Villa player after the West Midlanders triggered the option to buy him in June.
A former Ajax player who once netted against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, El Ghazi won't be fazed by life in the Premier League. Able to operate on either flank, the 24-year-old is likely to be a key man at Villa Park once more.
Eden Hazard, Chelsea to Real Madrid (£88.5m) – June 7
After spending much of last term dropping hints that he wouldn’t mind a move to the Spanish capital, Hazard completed his dream move to Real Madrid in June.
He departs with the best wishes of Chelsea fans who were treated to another superb season from the Belgian in 2018/19, when his 21 goals in all competitions helped Maurizio Sarri’s side win the Europa League, finish third in the Premier League and reach the League Cup final. English football will be a poorer place without him.
Jota, Birmingham to Aston Villa (Gary Gardner + £4m) – June 5
As if Aston Villa’s promotion to the Premier League wasn’t unbearable enough for Birmingham fans, they then had to watch their bitter rivals poach one of their star men. Jota provided 11 assists in the Championship last season, a tally bettered by only four players.
The Spaniard was predominantly deployed on the right flank by the Blues in 2018/19, but he can also play on the left or in a No.10 role.
Patrick Roberts, Manchester City to Norwich (loan) – May 30
A £12m signing from Fulham in 2015, Roberts appears no closer to making the breakthrough at Manchester City four years on. After two seasons on loan at Celtic the winger was lent to Girona in 2018/19, but he’s now back in English football with Championship champions Norwich.
A big season from the 22-year-old would not only boost the Canaries’ chances of survival but also mark him out as a player capable of delivering in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola & Co. will be watching with interest.
Jonas Lossl, Huddersfield to Everton (free) – May 24
Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League last season but Lossl hasn’t gone down with them. The Dane was kept busy between the sticks for the hapless Terriers in 2018/19, and he clearly showed enough to impress Marco Silva and Everton.
Jordan Pickford is the current No.1 at Goodison Park, but he was far from flawless last term and could come under pressure from Lossl if he makes any major mistakes in the opening weeks of the 2019/20 campaign.
Lloyd Kelly, Bristol City to Bournemouth (£13m) – May 18
The curtain had barely come down on the 2018/19 campaign when Bournemouth announced they had made their first signing of the summer. Recognising the need to bolster his defensive ranks ahead of next season, Eddie Howe completed a £13m deal for the England U21 left-back in mid-May.
A regular for Bristol City in the Championship last season, Kelly was linked with Tottenham and Arsenal after an impressive string of performances at Ashton Gate.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.