BREAKING NEWS: Costa wants to stay at Chelsea, reveals Conte
Antonio Conte has revealed Diego Costa is fit and ready to play for Chelsea having declared he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa is available to face Hull City and wants to stay at the club despite reported interest from the Chinese Super League, manager Antonio Conte says.
Conte said at his pre-match media conference: "Yes, he's available for the game. He just started training on Tuesday with the team and he trained very well.
"The player wants to stay at Chelsea, he is very happy to play with us. I don't see any problem."
