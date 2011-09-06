Chelsea boosted by Cech return
By app
LONDON - Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech returned to full training on Tuesday after a knee ligament injury, handing the Premier League club a boost before their Champions League opener against Bayer Leverkusen next week.
The Czech was ruled out for three to four weeks after falling awkwardly during a training session last month and has missed Chelsea's last two league games and his country's Euro 2012 qualifier against Scotland last week.
Chelsea's website showed a video of Cech training, lifting fans' hopes he might make an earlier-than-expected return in Saturday's league game at Sunderland or next Tuesday's home match against Leverkusen.
