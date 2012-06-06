Cisse rules out Newcastle exit

The Senegal international arrived from SC Freiburg in January and proved to be money well spent by the Magpies, netting 13 goals in 14 games to help Alan Pardew's men secure qualification for next season's Europa League.

The 27-year-old's impressive form has seen him linked with a move away from the club, despite arriving just six months ago.

However, Cisse has distanced himself from reports suggesting he could be looking to leave, and has pledged his future to the Tyneside outfit.

"I am very happy in Newcastle and I want to stay there for many years," he said, as reported by The Sun.

"We were close to a Champions League position so next season hopefully we will qualify for that and everyone will taste the Champions League.

"I am looking forward to next season."