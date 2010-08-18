Dembele seals Fulham switch
By app
LONDON - Belgium international striker Moussa Dembele joined Premier League Fulham on Wednesday as the first signing for new coach Mark Hughes since he took over last month.
Fulham said on their website the 23-year-old had joined on a three-year deal from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.
"Moussa is strong and quick and will add another dimension to our attacking options," Hughes said.
Dembele, who can also play on the wing, has appeared 28 times for his country and was a member of the side that reached the semi-finals of the Olympics Games two years ago.
