Den Haag keeper convicted for growing cannabis

Coutinho was also convicted of forging documents, fraud and money laundering, added a spokeswoman at the top-flight club.

In August 2009 police dismantled a professional cannabis nursery in a building hired by Coutinho whose father received a two-year jail sentence in March after pleading guilty.

The club said the conviction of the 28-year-old Coutinho, who must serve 240 hours of community service, will not affect his contract at ADO which runs until July 2012.

"The club accepted the penalty and sees no reason for action against Coutinho, otherwise he would be punished twice," the club said on their website.

ADO are seventh in the table with one match remaining, at Heracles Almelo on May 15, and will take part in a four-team play-off for a Europa League place.