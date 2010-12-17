Ecclestone becomes shareholder of QPR
LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone, a Chelsea fan at heart, has become the majority shareholder in Championship Queens Park Rangers after buying out his friend Flavio Briatore.
"We're not changing anything, just tidying a few things up," the 80-year-old Briton, who now owns about 62 percent of the shares, told Reuters on Friday. "We need to be ready in case we get promoted."
West London-based QPR, whose other major shareholder is Indian steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, are currently top of the division under manager Neil Warnock and on course for a return to the Premier League for the first time since 1996.
Briatore, the former Renault F1 team boss who is currently barred from Formula One activities after a race-fixing scandal, stepped down as QPR chairman in February.
He had joined forces with Ecclestone and Mittal in buying the club in 2007.
