FA Cup third round draw in full

FA Cup holders Arsenal will play in one of five all-Premier League ties in the FA Cup third round when they host Sunderland, while Chelsea and Manchester United were also handed home fixtures.

Chelsea welcome Leyton Orient or Scunthorpe United to Stamford Bridge, while Sheffield United - 2013 semi-finalists - will visit Old Trafford.

Many Manchester United fans might also have an eye on Salford City, who will host Championship high-flyers Derby County if they progress past a replay against Hartlepool United.

The only non-League team definitely in the next round, Eastleigh will host the Championship's bottom club Bolton Wanderers.

The third-round ties will be played between January 8 and 11.

Draw in full:

Watford v Newcastle United

West Brom v Bristol City

West Ham v Wolves

Salford City or Hartlepool United v Derby County

Exeter City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Leicester City

Colchester United v Charlton Athletic

Peterborough United v Preston North End

Northampton Town v Milton Keynes Dons

Arsenal v Sunderland

Newport County v Blackburn Rovers

Ipswich Town v Portsmouth

Birmingham City v AFC Bournemouth

Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham

Oxford United v Swansea City

Brentford v Chesterfield or Walsall

Bury v Bradford City

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Everton v Dagenham and Redbridge or Whitehawk

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Eastleigh v Bolton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest v QPR

Carlisle United v Yeovil Town

Chelsea v Leyton Orient or Scunthorpe United

Doncaster Rovers v Stoke City

Leeds United v Rotherham United

Cardiff City v Grimsby Town or Shrewsbury Town

Huddersfield Town v Reading

Middlesbrough v Burnley

Norwich City v Manchester City

Hull City v Brighton and Hove Albion