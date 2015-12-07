FA Cup third round draw in full
Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea were all given home ties in the FA Cup third round draw.
FA Cup holders Arsenal will play in one of five all-Premier League ties in the FA Cup third round when they host Sunderland, while Chelsea and Manchester United were also handed home fixtures.
Chelsea welcome Leyton Orient or Scunthorpe United to Stamford Bridge, while Sheffield United - 2013 semi-finalists - will visit Old Trafford.
Many Manchester United fans might also have an eye on Salford City, who will host Championship high-flyers Derby County if they progress past a replay against Hartlepool United.
The only non-League team definitely in the next round, Eastleigh will host the Championship's bottom club Bolton Wanderers.
The third-round ties will be played between January 8 and 11.
Draw in full:
Watford v Newcastle United
West Brom v Bristol City
West Ham v Wolves
Salford City or Hartlepool United v Derby County
Exeter City v Liverpool
Tottenham v Leicester City
Colchester United v Charlton Athletic
Peterborough United v Preston North End
Northampton Town v Milton Keynes Dons
Arsenal v Sunderland
Newport County v Blackburn Rovers
Ipswich Town v Portsmouth
Birmingham City v AFC Bournemouth
Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa
Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham
Oxford United v Swansea City
Brentford v Chesterfield or Walsall
Bury v Bradford City
Manchester United v Sheffield United
Everton v Dagenham and Redbridge or Whitehawk
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Eastleigh v Bolton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest v QPR
Carlisle United v Yeovil Town
Chelsea v Leyton Orient or Scunthorpe United
Doncaster Rovers v Stoke City
Leeds United v Rotherham United
Cardiff City v Grimsby Town or Shrewsbury Town
Huddersfield Town v Reading
Middlesbrough v Burnley
Norwich City v Manchester City
Hull City v Brighton and Hove Albion
