Fundraising page for hurt Watford fan soars

The man was attacked on the outskirts of Wolverhampton following the game at Molineux.

The victim was left with serious injuries and remains in hospital.

An online page has been set up - by a Wolves supporter - to raise funds for the man, named as Nick Cruwys on the site, and more than £10,000 has already been raised.

Wolves issued a statement at the weekend appealing for anyone with information to contact the police.