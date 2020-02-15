Dimitar Berbatov tells Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho this summer

Dimitar Berbatov has called on Manchester United to add Jadon Sancho to their group of talented young players this summer.

Sancho is widely expected to depart Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, with United, Liverpool and Chelsea among his reported suitors.

The England international is enjoying another fantastic campaign at Signal Iduna Park, having scored 15 goals and provided 15 assists in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

And Berbatov believes Sancho would make for an excellent addition to the United squad.

“For me, he needs to play, he needs to continue his development and that's why I'm surprised he wants to go because Dortmund gave him that opportunity as a player," the ex-United striker told Betfair.

“He is still far away from a complete player, he is so young, so wherever he goes I hope he gets minutes so that he can play and continue his development and show how good he is.

“Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer going to sign him for Manchester United? Why not? Coming from my time there, I would like to see him go to Old Trafford. Of course, it will make them more powerful, it will give them more speed than what they already have, but the question is where will he play?

“United have [Daniel] James, [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford and [Mason] Greenwood, it is going to be a good fight for competition with all those young players there, which is a good thing. But, overall, I would like to see him go somewhere and get minutes, not go straight to the bench and play from time to time.

“His signature is going to be very sought after and there is already talk about Liverpool and Chelsea also being interested. Teams want to invest in talented young players, but if teams go out to sign him at any cost, then he is going to have a big expectation on him, and he needs to play regularly to develop.

“He may decide to stay abroad and go to a different club like PSG, Bayern Munich or Barcelona. There will be many clubs after him and it is down to him where he goes.

“As a player it is a very flattering situation when many teams are after your signature. It boosts your ego and it tells you that you are doing something right.

"It makes you feel good but you do have choices to make which can be a bit overwhelming, you have to make a number of decisions and calculate where you will feel good, where you won't feel good and, of course, there are a number of financial decisions to make which is important.”

