A-League: Adelaide United 1 Perth Glory 1
Nebojsa Marinkovic's equaliser shortly after half-time enabled Perth Glory to return to the top of the A-League with a 1-1 draw at third-placed Adelaide United on Sunday.
Adelaide looked set to move within a point of Perth after Pablo Sanchez's superb 11th-minute goal gave them the lead at Coopers Stadium.
But, Marinkovic was on hand to earn the Glory a point with an excellent strike eight minutes after the restart.
The result moves Perth back to the top of the table, Kenny Lowe's side now leading Melbourne Victory by a point.
