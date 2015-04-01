League One: Coventry 0 Leyton Orient 1

Fabio Liverani's side went into Wednesday's meeting at the Ricoh Arena third from bottom, but are now up to 18th thanks to Josh Wright's winner in the 78th minute.

Wright was teed up by Chris Dagnall to score his first Orient goal, but the visitors rode their luck after Grant Ward had struck the post and George Thomas had seen a shot cleared off the line.

Orient now sit two points clear of Notts County in 21st, and just one point and one place behind their beaten opponents, who have played a game more.