A-League: Sydney 0 Melbourne City 1
James Brown's first goal for Melbourne City earned the visitors a 1-0 win at Sydney to stop Graham Arnold's men from going top of the A-League.
An unbeaten run stretching back to December 30 was halted when Brown collected Aaron Mooy's throughball and coolly rounded Vedran Janjetovic to slot home.
Sydney stay second, while Melbourne have a five-point cushion over seventh-placed Brisbane Roar - who have three games in hand as the race for a play-off spot intensifies.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.