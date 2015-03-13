A-League: Western Sydney 0 Melbourne Victory 3
Besart Berisha bagged a brace as Melbourne Victory moved to the top of the A-League with a routine 3-0 win at Western Sydney Wanderers.
Such is the tightness at the summit of the division, Victory began Friday evening in fifth place but ended it in first, above Perth Glory on goal difference.
Their top scorer Berisha broke the deadlock with a close-range header after 26 minutes, and Archie Thompson then made sure of the points just after the hour after a smart counter from the visitors.
And Berisha was on hand to add gloss to the scoreline eight minutes from time, as Victory picked up a much needed success after three games without a win.
