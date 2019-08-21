Lyle Taylor scores again as Charlton are held to draw by Forest

Lyle Taylor’s fourth goal in as many games was not enough for a Charlton victory as a late Albert Adomah equaliser earned Nottingham Forest a point from a 1-1 draw.

Taylor had scored in each of the Addicks’ first three Sky Bet Championship games and he added a fourth after 18 minutes at The Valley.

The goal came at the end of a move involving 22 passes when Taylor headed Charlton in front but Forest proved resilient and earned a point as Adomah pounced on a corner to shoot home from close range late on.