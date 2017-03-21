Manchester derby joins El Clasico in exciting ICC line-up

Manchester City and Manchester United will face-off at the International Champions Cup (ICC) with the fixture joining the Clasico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona in an exciting line-up.

The Premier League rivals are set to meet on July 20 at a venue that has yet to be confirmed and will mark the first time the teams have met outside of the United Kingdom.

Last year, the teams were meant to play a pre-season match in China, but torrential rain in Beijing meant the game was cancelled.

The pre-season event is also hosting a fixture between LaLiga powerhouses Madrid and Barcelona, which was already announced for July 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

United will also play Madrid and Barcelona, while City face Los Blancos and Tottenham.

Spurs can also look forward to a meeting with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, while Juventus and Roma are scheduled to take part in the tournament.

"This year's International Champions Cup will feature two of the most iconic derbies in sports: El Clasico and the Manchester Derby," said Charlie Stillitano, chairman of organising Relevent Sports.

"The line-up of teams participating in this year's tournament is world-class from top to bottom, highlighted by current champions of three top domestic leagues as well as the reigning Champions League titleholder.

"Hosting this calibre of soccer competition in the U.S. is only feasible through the ICC, where these teams can compete in a highly competitive tournament in preparation for their upcoming domestic campaign."

Schedule in full:

July 20, Roma - PSG

July 21, Manchester United - Manchester City

July 22, Juventus - Barcelona

July 22, PSG - Tottenham

July 23, Real Madrid - Manchester United

July 25, Tottenham - Roma

July 26, Barcelona - Manchester United

July 26, Manchester City - Real Madrid

July 26, PSG - Juventus

July 29 Manchester City - Tottenham

July 29, Real Madrid - Barcelona

July 30, Roma - Juventus