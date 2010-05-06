Mikel to miss Chelsea finale
LONDON - Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel will miss the Premier League season finale and FA Cup final against Portsmouth after having minor knee surgery.
The 23-year-old Nigerian international was injured in the match against Bolton Wanderers last month, the club said on their website on Thursday.
Leaders Chelsea could be chasing a Double against Portsmouth at Wembley on May 15 if they beat Wigan Athletic and secure the league title on Sunday.
