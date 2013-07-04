Pizarro signs one-year extension with Bayern

"I'm convinced we'll have a good year together," said the 34-year-old, who is the leading non-German scorer in Bundesliga history, and who has netted 112 goals in 281 appearances for the Bavarians.

"We've had a talk," Pizarro said of his new boss Pep Guardiola. "He was delighted he could speak Spanish with me.

"I can't say what might happen a year from now. But I'm feeling good, and I want to play football for as long as possible."