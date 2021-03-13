Portsmouth v Salford City live stream: how to watch the EFL Trophy final wherever you are in the world

Portsmouth v Salford City live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 13 March, 3.00pm GMT

Portsmouth and Salford City face off to decide the winner of last season’s EFL Trophy at Wembley on Saturday.

The two clubs sealed their place in the showcase game more than a year ago, in February 2020, but the final originally scheduled for April that year was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first of two finals to take place at England’s national stadium this weekend, as Sunderland face Tranmere Rovers for the 2020/21 crown on Sunday.

Pompey are gunning for back-to-back trophies after winning the title in 2018/19 by beating Sunderland on penalties in the final, and they would become the first team to retain the title if they do so.

They go into Saturday’s clash as favourites, as the south coast club are currently sixth in League One and face a Salford side ninth in League Two.

It is only Salford’s second trip to Wembley, after they beat Fylde 3-0 in the 2018/19 National League play-off final to reach the Football League.

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs in any competition, but neither side comes into the game in particularly hot form.

Portsmouth have lost their last three games in a row in the league, most recently a 2-0 defeat at home to Sunderland on Tuesday.

The same day, Salford fell to a 1-0 defeat at Crawley Town, and they’ve picked up one win in their last six league outings.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

