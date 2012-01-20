Robben set to sign Bayern contract extension

"If there were five or 10 clubs that were bigger than Bayern then you could say: OK, I may still have another target. But Bayern are already at the top, among the best in the world," he told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Robben, who joined the Bavarians in 2009 from Real Madrid, said contract talks would be "just a formality."

The 27-year-old Dutch international helped them to a domestic league and cup double in 2010 as well as a Champions League final appearance that year.

Bayern are chasing a treble of domestic and European titles this season with the Champions League final to be held in Munich in May.