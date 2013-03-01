Senderos signs Fulham contract extension
By app
Swiss international defender Philippe Senderos has signed a one-year contract extension with Fulham keeping him at the club until 2014, the Premier League side said on Friday.
The 28-year-old centre-back joined from Arsenal in 2010.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Fulham so far and I love playing for this club," Senderos said on the club website.
"I'm relishing playing first-team football and I'm confident that we can continue our recent good form and end the season strongly."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.