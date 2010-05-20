Soccer City sold out for reopening

Soccer City, which will stage the opening game of the World Cup on June 11 between the hosts and Mexico and the final a month later, is reopening on Saturday for the South African FA Cup after a complete revamp taking three years.

Officials had been concerned that the progress of two unfashionable teams, AmaZulu and Wits, to Saturday's final would slow ticket sales, which started a fortnight ago.

However, the last of the tickets were sold on Wednesday, the league's marketing director Peter Mancer told Reuters.

The official capacity is 94,700 but only 80,000 seats were sold for the game for security reasons, he added.

