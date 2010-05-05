South Africa offered one million rand per goal

"We want our team to play with pride and passion, we want to inspire them," Football Association chief executive officer Leslie Sedibe told South African television on Wednesday.

Sedibe, though, said the FA still had to conclude negotiations over a general payment and bonus structure for the finals.

He plans talks with a six-man players' committee headed by captain Aaron Mokoena before finalising details by May 31.

"It won't be a blank cheque," said Sedibe.

The issue of player payments is traditionally contentious in South Africa where there have often been threatened strikes by squad members not happy with monies offered.

South Africa average just over 1.1 goals per game in 250 internationals since returning to world competition in 1992. They have netted just 32 times in 34 matches in the last two years.

