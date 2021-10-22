Transfer news: Manchester United and Chelsea prepare offers for Erling Haaland

Chelsea and Manchester United are readying offers for Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is expected to seek pastures new next summer, when a release clause will make him available for around £66m.

BVB have not given up hope of retaining the Norway international, who is under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2024.

They could offer Haaland a new deal in a bid to keep him at the club for one more season.

According to ESPN, the 21-year-old is demanding a mammoth salary to leave Dortmund at the end of the campaign.

Haaland and his agent Mino Raiola want a package worth £30m per year to sign for another club.

That is the equivalent of about £577,000 per week and would make the former Red Bull Salzburg striker one of the highest-paid footballers on the planet.

Haaland has been linked with numerous European heavyweights in recent months.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich are all thought to be keeping tabs on the situation.

United tried to sign Haaland before he joined Dortmund in January 2020, and they have maintained contact with his camp ever since then.

Haaland previously played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde, and United remain interested despite learning of his salary demands.

Chelsea are also believed to be putting together a package to offer to Haaland, but they invoked the wrath of Dortmund this week.

Thomas Tuchel admitted that the Blues are talking about the Norwegian "regularly", and the German side did not take kindly to those comments, Bild writes.

However, the existence of a release clause in Haaland's deal means Dortmund do not have much control over where he ends up.

Tuchel's remarks will therefore have little impact on the youngster's future, as Haaland continues to weigh up his next move.

The 6ft 4in centre-forward has a remarkable record at Dortmund, having scored 70 goals in 69 appearances in all competitions.

