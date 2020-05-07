90 things we miss about football in the 1990s

Imagine O Fenomeno’s Real Madrid and Portugal namesake crossed with Lionel Messi, and you are getting close to just how good peak Ronaldo was in scoring 47 goals in 49 games in his sole season at Barcelona in 1996/97.

“He’s the most spectacular player I’ve ever seen,” team-mate Luis Enrique later told FFT. “He was strong – a beast. We’re now used to seeing Messi dribbling past six players, but not then.” No goal proves Enrique’s point more than the third Barça got in a 5-1 victory at Compostela in October 1996. His shins whacked throughout, the Brazilian beat six defenders from inside his own half to score an impossible solo effort. Coach Bobby Robson, after more than five decades in football, put his hands to his head in disbelief, utterly unable to comprehend what he’d just seen.

"Pele returns,” read the front page in the following day’s AS. Ronaldo was now box office, and he turned down a not-insignificant sum of money to appear in a photo shoot with Cindy Crawford because “they should have asked her to pose with me”.

“It’s awe-inspiring how good he is,” Robson told FFT in 1997. “But you just don’t know what’s going to happen to people, do you?”

Robson was right. After blazing a trail in Serie A following a world-record move to Inter, France 98 was supposed to be Ronaldo’s consecration as the world’s best player. The seizure that he suffered on the morning of the World Cup final is now interwoven into ’90s football lore. He was not on the teamsheet, but then reappeared and was clearly a shadow of himself in Brazil’s 3-0 defeat.

The knee injuries he suffered robbed him of searing pace, so he remodelled his game as a pure poacher. That he returned at all, regardless of the waistline, is a measure of the man. Ronaldo, phenomenal.