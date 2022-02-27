Chelsea v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the League Cup final from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Liverpool live stream, Sunday 27 February, 4.30pm GMT

Chelsea and Liverpool will battle it out with silverware on the line in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side reached the Wembley showpiece courtesy of victories over Aston Villa, Southampton, Brentford and Tottenham. The Chelsea head coach has a remarkable record of having reached the final of every competition his team have entered since his appointment at Stamford Bridge 13 months ago. The Blues lost the FA Cup final at Wembley last season, though, while they have not won the League Cup since 2015.

Liverpool advanced to the final thanks to a semi-final triumph over Arsenal, before which they eliminated Norwich, Preston and Leicester. The Reds have won this tournament eight times, but their last success came a decade ago under Kenny Dalglish. Jurgen Klopp has not yet won a domestic cup competition in English football, so he will be looking to put that right this weekend.

Chelsea will have to make do without Reece James and Ben Chilwell, whose absence in recent months has made the Blues a much less potent attacking force. Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to be fit enough for a place in the matchday squad, but Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech will need to be assessed.

Romelu Lukaku might have to settle for a place among the substitutes after he was left out of the starting XI against Lille. Mason Mount is back following an ankle injury and could be involved from the first whistle.

Liverpool will be unable to call upon the services of Roberto Firmino, while Diogo Jota is a doubt with an ankle problem. The Portugal international might be fit enough for the bench, but Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz are likely to continue as the starting front three.

Caoimhin Kelleher has started most of Liverpool’s League Cup games and will hope to keep his place between the sticks for the final.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 27 February, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

