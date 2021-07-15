Fantasy Premier League: The top 30 FPL players from last season
By Mark White
Fancy some Fantasy Premier League-proven players? This set of players racked up the most FPL points last time around
Harry Kane won the Golden Boot and topped the assist charts last season - but he didn't get the most Fantasy Premier League points.
That accolade went to Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, who pipped the England captain to the top by two points. The list is populated by the great and the good, with all of Liverpool's iconic front three in the top 30, a smattering of title winners from Manchester City and even some of Marcelo Bielsa's men at Leeds United.
When looking at who to pick for your FPL team this time around, you're going to want to take a look at who scored well last time around. Well, this is the selection you're going to need. Of course, everything can change this time around - but how many of this group will you be transferring in before the deadline this season?
|Price (£)
|Player
|Club
|Points last season
|1
|12.0
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|244
2
|12.5
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|242
3
|12.5
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|231
4
|10.0
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham Hotspur
|228
5
|8.0
|Patrick Bamford
|Leeds United
|194
6
|10.5
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|187
7
|5.5
|Emi Martinez
|Aston Villa
|186
8
|12.0
|Sadio Mané
|Liverpool
|176
9
|9.5
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|174
10
|5.5
|Stuart Dallas
|Leeds United
|171
11
|7.5
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|168
12
|8.0
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|165
13
|7.0
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|161
14
|6.0
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|160
15
|7.5
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|160
16
|6.0
|Jack Harrison
|Leeds United
|160
17
|7.5
|Ilkay Gundogan
|Manchester City
|157
18
|6.5
|James Ward-Prowse
|Southampton
|156
19
|5.0
|Illan Meslier
|Leeds United
|154
20
|11.0
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|154
21
|5.5
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham United
|153
22
|5.5
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham Hotspur
|149
23
|7.5
|Mason Mount
|Chelsea
|147
24
|6.0
|Tomas Soucek
|West Ham United
|147
25
|9.0
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|145
26
|5.5
|Nick Pope
|Burnley
|144
27
|5.5
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Manchester United
|144
28
|6.0
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|142
29
|12.0
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|141
|30
|9.0
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|141
