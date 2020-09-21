FIFA 21 news: Most improved players, 5-star skilled players and best XI under 21 revealed

More news is dropping by the day about the latest FIFA 21 features and updates, with the game set for release next month.

Now, EA have announced which players have received the biggest upgrades in ratings, who the best XI under 21 consists of and who the top 5-star skillers in the game are.

Naturally, the biggest names dominate, with the likes of Erling Haaland and Mason Greenwood among the most improved, with Chelsea new boy Kai Havertz earning a place in the best XI under 21.

There's Premier League representation in the 5-star skillers too with Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, Manchester City wing wizard Riyad Mahrez, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and another of Chelsea's new signings, Hakim Ziyech, all included.

• Pre-order FIFA 21 for PS4, Xbox One and PC for £54.99 – Amazon

• Pre-order FIFA 21 for PS4 for £54.99 – Argos

• Pre-order FIFA 21 for Nintendo Switch for £44.99 – Argos

• Pre-order FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition for PS4 for £89.99 – Amazon, delivers October 6

• Pre-order FIFA 21 Ultimate edition for Xbox One for £89.99 – Argos, delivers October 6

• Pre-order FIFA 21 Champions Edition for Xbox One for £79.99 – from Argos, or from Amazon, delivers October 6

• Pre-order FIFA 21 Champions Edition for PS4 for £79.99 – Argos, delivers October 6

The most improved players

(Image credit: EA)

SEE ALSO (Image credit: EA) RATINGS The 100 best players revealed

The big news for the most improved players on FIFA 21 are that Bundesliga duo Erling Haaland and Alphonso Davies have been recognised for their sterling seasons.

Davies, of course, won a Champions League with Bayern Munich, breaking into the first team as a left-back, while Haaland's stunning goals-to-minutes ratio at Borussia Dortmund caught attention across Europe. Bukayo Saka has been rewarded for an excellent season at Arsenal, while Mason Greenwood of United is also down for a big boost.

FIFA 21 Everything you need to know about Career Mode this season

Perhaps EA watched lots of the Bundesliga when it came back during lockdown? Hoffenheim's Christoph Baumgartner and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba are also down - as is Juventus newbie Dejan Kulusevski and Sebastian Cordova of Club America (yep, random).

Hats off to Marash Kumbulla - a target for United, Chelsea and Roma. He's made the biggest jump of anyone this time around.

The U-21 XI

(Image credit: EA)

Really, the only surprise here is how brazen EA are about cramming three players together in the centre of the park who clearly don't belong together.

AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma lines up in goal, with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fonzi Davies (again) in the full-back positions. Juve's Matthijs De Ligt is in at centre-back with Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig - the lowest-rated player in the side.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, career mode, gameplay and Volta changes

The midfield (in the loosest possible sense) features places for Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard - who had a stunning loan spell at Real Sociedad last year - and Kai Havertz. Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, hilariously, is holding the midfield.

Up front, there are absolutely no shocks to see cover star and Paris Saint-Germain talisman Kylian Mbappe line up to the left of Erling Haaland. Jadon Sancho is at right-wing, making it a tie between England and France for the most players in the two - both have two.

The top 5-star skill players

(Image credit: EA)

If you're one of those annoying people who tries to rainbow flick the ball into the net - good news. PSG are the team for you next season.

Neymar is (unsurprisingly) the top five-star skilled player on FIFA 21, with club mate Kylian Mbappe not far behind. With Angel Di Maria on there, it's not hard to create what the kids these days would describe as a "wavy" front three. Sick.

Jadon Sancho's on there for - up the In-ger-land - while Firmino, Pogba, Mahrez and Ziyech all make the cut. Barcelona target Memphis Depay is on the list, too.

No sign of a Lee Trundle icon card as yet. Sort it out, EA.

NOW READ...

BOLTON WANDERERS How the Trotters reached their lowest ever league position

IN THE MAG Season Preview 2020/21! EVERY team rated in our 196-page summer special

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world