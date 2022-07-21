FIFA 23: 250 wonderkids we expect in the game
By Mark White published
The road to FIFA 23 has begun – here are the wonderkids we're expecting to dominate in Career Mode this time around
FIFA 23 is out soon – and for the wonderkids that you need to snare on Career Mode, scouting has already begun.
We won't know the full player stats until only a few weeks until the game is released – details about the game are slowly coming out – but judging by who has performed well this season, who is riding their hype and who has stalled over the past 12 months, it's easy to predict the kind of names that will be in the mix.
Wonderkids give you the opportunity to nurture talent, train and develop a sponge-like squad and produce the team of the future for pennies. So when you're starting a brand-new career and enjoying the new features, who's going to be on your wishlist this time around?
FIFA 23 wonderkids to look out for: July 2022 update
SEE ALSO Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: The complete list
Goalkeepers
FIFA 23 wonderkids: Who are the goalkeepers I need to sign?
Buying a young goalkeeper in Career Mode is a long, long-term investment. Goalkeepers tend to peak later but if you're smart with your cash and you pick the right custodian, you can develop a future world-class star.
|Player
|Primary position
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|FIFA 22 rating
|FIFA 22 potential
|FIFA 23 potential prediction
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|Goalkeeper
|20
|Genk
|£5,400,000
|71
|87
|86
|Gavin Bazunu
|Goalkeeper
|20
|Southampton
|£4,500,000
|64
|83
|85
|Dogan Alemdar
|Goalkeeper
|19
|Stade Rennais
|£3,150,000
|68
|83
|83
|Anatoliy Trubin
|Goalkeeper
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|£7,200,000
|72
|78
|82
|Stefan Bajic
|Goalkeeper
|20
|Bristol City
|£1,620,000
|65
|79
|80
|Arthur Okonkwo
|Goalkeeper
|20
|Arsenal
|£1,350,000
|-
|-
|79
|James Trafford
|Goalkeeper
|19
|Bolton Wanderers
|£900,000
|59
|77
|78
|Konstantinos Tzolakis
|Goalkeeper
|19
|Olympiacos
|£100,000
|-
|-
|78
|Oliver Dovin
|Goalkeeper
|20
|Hammarby
|£900,000
|59
|76
|77
|Gabriel Slonina
|Goalkeeper
|18
|Chicago Fire
|£2,700,000
|52
|74
|75
|Noah Atubolu
|Goalkeeper
|20
|Freiburg
|£1,350,000
|61
|75
|75
|Daniil Khudyakov
|Goalkeeper
|18
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|£900,000
|-
|-
|75
|Sacha Contena
|Goalkeeper
|16
|Ajaccio
|£100,000
|-
|-
|74
Defenders
FIFA 23 wonderkids: Who are the defenders I need to sign?
Young defenders need a lot of training to get up to an elite level – in real life and in FIFA. Most of the young defenders that you sign will be specialists in a specific position: work with them to improve and you could have a top-level baller in no time.
|Player
|Primary position
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|FIFA 22 rating
|FIFA 22 potential
|FIFA 23 potential prediction
|Nuno Mendes
|Left-Back
|20
|PSG
|£36,000,000
|78
|88
|93
|Josko Gvardiol
|Centre-Back
|20
|RB Leipzig
|£31,500,000
|75
|87
|91
|Tino Livramento
|Right-Back
|19
|Southampton
|£22,500,000
|62
|80
|89
|Goncalo Inacio
|Centre-Back
|20
|Sporting
|£20,700,000
|76
|86
|88
|Luca Netz
|Left-Back
|19
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|£5,850,000
|68
|85
|88
|Aaron Hickey
|Left-Back
|20
|Brentford
|£16,200,000
|69
|82
|87
|Malo Gusto
|Right-Back
|19
|Olympique Lyonnais
|£10,800,000
|66
|80
|86
|Calegari
|Right-Back
|20
|Fluminense
|£4,050,000
|-
|-
|86
|Devyne Rensch
|Right-Back
|19
|Ajax
|£7,200,000
|73
|85
|85
|Calvin Ramsay
|Right-Back
|18
|Liverpool
|£4,500,000
|60
|77
|85
|Tanguy Nianzou
|Centre-Back
|20
|Bayern Munich
|£8,100,000
|71
|85
|85
|Levi Colwill
|Centre-Back
|19
|Chelsea
|£4,500,000
|65
|82
|85
|Adrien Truffert
|Left-Back
|20
|Stade Rennais
|£10,800,000
|75
|83
|85
|Alex Balde
|Left-Back
|18
|Barcelona
|£3,600,000
|66
|82
|85
|Nathan Patterson
|Right-Back
|20
|Everton
|£7,200,000
|66
|80
|84
|Castello Lukeba
|Centre-Back
|19
|Olympique Lyonnais
|£18,000,000
|65
|80
|84
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Centre-Back
|20
|Burnley
|£6,300,000
|67
|81
|84
|Leonidas Stergiou
|Centre-Back
|20
|St. Gallen
|£5,400,000
|67
|86
|84
|Mario Vuskovic
|Centre-Back
|20
|Hamburg
|£4,500,000
|72
|85
|84
|Marton Dardai
|Centre-Back
|20
|Hertha Berlin
|£4,500,000
|69
|83
|84
|El Chadaille Bitshiabu
|Centre-Back
|17
|PSG
|£1,800,000
|-
|-
|84
|Destiny Udogie
|Left-Back
|19
|Udinese
|£15,300,000
|64
|81
|84
|Ian Maatsen
|Left-Back
|20
|Burnley
|£4,500,000
|64
|82
|84
|Timothee Pembele
|Right-Back
|19
|PSG
|£5,400,000
|68
|81
|83
|Hugo Siquet
|Right-Back
|20
|Freiburg
|£4,950,000
|69
|83
|83
|Yan Couto
|Right-Back
|20
|Manchester City
|£4,500,000
|66
|81
|83
|Ethan Laird
|Right-Back
|20
|Manchester United
|£4,500,000
|67
|82
|83
|Kaiky
|Centre-Back
|18
|Santos
|£7,200,000
|-
|-
|83
|Becir Omeragic
|Centre-Back
|20
|Zurich
|£7,200,000
|67
|83
|83
|Teden Mengi
|Centre-Back
|20
|Manchester United
|£1,800,000
|64
|82
|83
|Miguel Gutierrez
|Left-Back
|20
|Real Madrid
|£5,400,000
|66
|81
|83
|Joe Scally
|Right-Back
|19
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|£7,200,000
|62
|81
|82
|Brandon Soppy
|Right-Back
|20
|Udinese
|£4,500,000
|68
|81
|82
|Amar Dedic
|Right-Back
|19
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£3,600,000
|66
|83
|82
|Piero Hincapie
|Centre-Back
|20
|Bayer Leverkusen
|£15,300,000
|70
|80
|82
|Ilya Zabarnyi
|Centre-Back
|19
|Dynamo Kiev
|£13,500,000
|72
|82
|82
|Alejandro Frances
|Centre-Back
|19
|Real Zaragoza
|£4,500,000
|69
|82
|82
|Sepp van den Berg
|Centre-Back
|20
|Liverpool
|£4,500,000
|68
|81
|82
|Jeanuel Belocian
|Centre-Back
|17
|Stade Rennais
|£450,000
|-
|-
|82
|Valentin Barco
|Left-Back
|17
|Boca Juniors
|£1,080,000
|63
|83
|82
|Malick Thiaw
|Centre-Back
|20
|Schalke
|£5,400,000
|68
|81
|81
|Gaston Avila
|Centre-Back
|20
|Boca Juniors
|£4,050,000
|66
|80
|81
|Eduardo Quaresma
|Centre-Back
|20
|Sporting
|£3,600,000
|71
|83
|81
|Jesus Vazquez
|Left-Back
|19
|Valencia
|£4,500,000
|66
|79
|81
|Tom Rothe
|Left-Back
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|£1,080,000
|-
|-
|81
|Arnau Martinez
|Right-Back
|19
|Girona
|£4,500,000
|66
|80
|80
|Lion Semic
|Right-Back
|18
|Borussia Dortmund
|£450,000
|-
|-
|80
|Giorgio Scalvini
|Centre-Back
|18
|Atalanta
|£9,000,000
|-
|-
|80
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Centre-Back
|20
|Southampton
|£9,000,000
|71
|71
|80
|Chrislain Matsima
|Centre-Back
|20
|Monaco
|£4,500,000
|69
|81
|80
|Omar Campos
|Left-Back
|19
|Santos Laguna
|£3,600,000
|62
|80
|80
|Quentin Merlin
|Left-Back
|20
|Nantes
|£4,500,000
|60
|76
|79
|Ki-Jana Hoever
|Right-Back
|20
|PSV
|£5,400,000
|65
|80
|78
|Julian Araujo
|Right-Back
|20
|LA Galaxy
|£4,050,000
|-
|-
|78
|Renan
|Centre-Back
|20
|Red Bull Bragantino
|£8,100,000
|-
|-
|78
|Mattia Viti
|Centre-Back
|20
|Empoli
|£6,300,000
|64
|77
|78
|Isaak Toure
|Centre-Back
|19
|Olympique Marseille
|£4,500,000
|59
|74
|78
|Linus Gechter
|Centre-Back
|18
|Hertha Berlin
|£4,050,000
|61
|79
|78
|Saidou Sow
|Centre-Back
|20
|Saint-Etienne
|£3,600,000
|69
|81
|78
|Victor Kristiansen
|Left-Back
|19
|Copenhagen
|£3,600,000
|63
|75
|78
|Emmanuel van de Blaak
|Centre-Back
|17
|PSV
|£360,000
|-
|-
|77
|Maxime Esteve
|Centre-Back
|20
|Montpellier
|£4,050,000
|63
|76
|75
Midfielders
FIFA 23 wonderkids: Who are the midfielders I need to sign?
Some midfielders in FIFA are attack-minded, others more conservative. Complementing different styles off one another is key to your success and developing wonderkids who can improve together can be a recipe for a winning side.
|Player
|Primary position
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|FIFA 22 rating
|FIFA 22 potential
|FIFA 23 potential prediction
|Pedri
|Central Midfield
|19
|Barcelona
|£72,000,000
|81
|91
|94
|Jude Bellingham
|Central Midfield
|19
|Borussia Dortmund
|£72,000,000
|79
|89
|92
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Central Midfield
|19
|Real Madrid
|£49,500,000
|78
|89
|91
|Nicolo Rovella
|Defensive Midfield
|20
|Juventus
|£9,000,000
|70
|87
|90
|Gavi
|Central Midfield
|17
|Barcelona
|£54,000,000
|66
|85
|90
|Jamal Musiala
|Attacking Midfield
|19
|Bayern Munich
|£58,500,000
|75
|88
|90
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Central Midfield
|20
|Bayern Munich
|£31,500,000
|78
|90
|89
|Adam Hlozek
|Attacking Midfield
|19
|Bayer Leverkusen
|£18,000,000
|76
|87
|89
|Fabio Carvalho
|Attacking Midfield
|19
|Liverpool
|£10,800,000
|67
|86
|89
|Samuele Ricci
|Defensive Midfield
|20
|Torino
|£10,800,000
|67
|84
|88
|Florian Wirtz
|Attacking Midfield
|19
|Bayer Leverkusen
|£63,000,000
|78
|89
|88
|Fabio Miretti
|Central Midfield
|18
|Juventus
|£4,500,000
|-
|-
|87
|Facundo Farias
|Attacking Midfield
|19
|Colon
|£10,800,000
|72
|84
|87
|Arda Guler
Attacking Midfield
|17
|Fenerbahce
|£5,400,000
|-
|-
|87
|Caden Clark
|Attacking Midfield
|19
|New York Red Bulls
|£3,150,000
|66
|86
|87
|Lucas Gourna-Douath
|Defensive Midfield
|18
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£9,000,000
|70
|83
|86
|Amadou Onana
|Defensive Midfield
|20
|Lille
|£9,000,000
|68
|83
|86
|Romeo Lavia
|Defensive Midfield
|18
|Southampton
|£1,800,000
|62
|85
|86
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|Central Midfield
|18
|Aston Villa
|£5,400,000
|63
|84
|86
|Cole Palmer
|Attacking Midfield
|20
|Manchester City
|£5,400,000
|64
|84
|86
|Alfie Devine
Attacking Midfield
|17
|Tottenham Hotspur
|£810,000
|57
|82
|86
|Nico Gonzalez
|Central Midfield
|20
|Barcelona
|£18,000,000
|68
|83
|85
|Pape Matar Sarr
|Central Midfield
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur
|£13,500,000
|70
|82
|85
|Charlie Patino
|Central Midfield
|18
|Arsenal
|£1,800,000
|-
|-
|85
|Giovanni Reyna
|Attacking Midfield
|19
|Borussia Dortmund
|£31,500,000
|77
|87
|85
|Paul Wanner
Attacking Midfield
|16
|Bayern Munich
|£1,800,000
|-
|-
|85
|Luka Sucic
|Central Midfield
|19
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£18,000,000
|69
|83
|84
|Aster Vranckx
|Central Midfield
|19
|Wolfsburg
|£9,000,000
|67
|85
|84
|Lazaro
|Attacking Midfield
|20
|Flamengo
|£5,400,000
|-
|-
|84
|Andreas Schjelderup
|Attacking Midfield
|18
|Nordsjaelland
|£3,600,000
|65
|84
|84
|James McAtee
|Attacking Midfield
|19
|Manchester City
|£2,700,000
|61
|77
|84
|Yunus Musah
|Central Midfield
|19
|Valencia
|£13,500,000
|71
|82
|83
|Ilaix Moriba
|Central Midfield
|19
|RB Leipzig
|£8,100,000
|73
|85
|83
|Kacper Kozlowski
|Central Midfield
|18
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£7,200,000
|68
|85
|83
|Cristian Medina
|Central Midfield
|20
|Boca Juniors
|£4,950,000
|70
|83
|83
|Julio Enciso
|Attacking Midfield
|18
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£9,900,000
|61
|81
|83
|Bruno Praxedes
|Attacking Midfield
|20
|Red Bull Bragantino
|£5,850,000
|-
|-
|83
|Hannibal Mejbri
|Attacking Midfield
|19
|Manchester United
|£5,400,000
|62
|84
|83
|Joris Chotard
|Defensive Midfield
|20
|Montpellier
|£9,000,000
|70
|80
|82
|Abdoulaye Kamara
Defensive Midfield
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|£900,000
|-
|-
|82
|Moises Caicedo
|Central Midfield
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£5,400,000
|64
|79
|82
|Reinier
|Attacking Midfield
|20
|Real Madrid
|£7,200,000
|71
|84
|82
|Luca Oyen
|Attacking Midfield
|19
|Genk
|£3,600,000
|65
|83
|82
|Alvaro Leiva
|Attacking Midfield
|17
|Real Madrid
|£450,000
|-
|-
|82
|Lucien Agoume
|Defensive Midfield
|20
|Inter Milan
|£6,300,000
|65
|79
|81
|Johann Lepenant
|Defensive Midfield
|19
|Olympique Lyonnais
|£4,500,000
|64
|76
|81
|Marco Kana
|Defensive Midfield
|19
|Anderlecht
|£3,600,000
|67
|81
|81
|Eliot Matazo
|Central Midfield
|20
|Monaco
|£7,200,000
|70
|81
|81
|Wilfried Gnonto
|Attacking Midfield
|18
|Zurich
|£9,000,000
|58
|80
|81
|Maurits Kjaergaard
|Attacking Midfield
|19
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£5,400,000
|62
|80
|81
|Adil Aouchiche
|Attacking Midfield
|20
|Saint-Etienne
|£5,400,000
|74
|82
|81
|Anouar Ait El Hadj
|Attacking Midfield
|20
|Anderlecht
|£3,600,000
|69
|83
|81
|Kristjan Asllani
|Defensive Midfield
|20
|Inter Milan
|£9,000,000
|-
|-
|80
|Arsen Zakharyan
|Central Midfield
|19
|Dynamo Moscow
|£13,500,000
|-
|-
|80
|Paulo Bernardo
|Central Midfield
|20
|Benfica
|£4,500,000
|-
|-
|80
|Kenneth Taylor
|Central Midfield
|20
|Ajax
|£4,050,000
|68
|82
|80
|Efrain Alvarez
|Attacking Midfield
|20
|LA Galaxy
|£5,400,000
|65
|79
|80
|Mohamed Ihattaren
|Attacking Midfield
|20
|Ajax
|£4,500,000
|75
|85
|80
|Xavi Simons
|Attacking Midfield
|19
|PSV
|£3,600,000
|66
|83
|80
|Gianluca Busio
|Central Midfield
|20
|Venezia
|£7,650,000
|67
|81
|79
|Isak Bergmann Johannesson
|Central Midfield
|19
|Copenhagen
|£3,600,000
|67
|82
|79
|Jobe Bellingham
|Attacking Midfield
|16
|Birmingham City
|£450,000
|-
|-
|79
|Dario Essugo
Defensive Midfield
|17
|Sporting
|£900,000
|-
|-
|78
|Fabian Rieder
|Central Midfield
|20
|Young Boys
|£7,200,000
|64
|80
|78
|Zidan Sertdemir
|Central Midfield
|17
|Bayer Leverkusen
|£1,800,000
|-
|-
|78
|Cole Bassett
|Attacking Midfield
|20
|Feyenoord
|£3,600,000
|69
|79
|78
|Pablo Maia
|Defensive Midfield
|20
|Sao Paulo
|£4,500,000
|-
|-
|77
|Eyup Aydin
Defensive Midfield
|17
|Bayern Munich
|£720,000
|-
|-
|77
|Noah Mbamba
|Defensive Midfield
|17
|Club Brugge
|£3,600,000
|-
|-
|76
|Williot Swedberg
|Central Midfield
|18
|Celta Vigo
|£4,500,000
|58
|77
|76
|Cher Ndour
|Central Midfield
|17
|Benfica
|£900,000
|-
|-
|76
|Obed Vargas
|Central Midfield
|16
|Seattle Sounders
|£450,000
|-
|-
|76
|Tom Bischof
Attacking Midfield
|17
|Hoffenheim
|£900,000
|-
|-
|76
|Rokas Pukstas
|Central Midfield
|17
|Hajduk Split
|£450,000
|-
|-
|75
|Rodrigo Ribeiro
Attacking Midfield
|17
|Sporting
|£900,000
|62
|71
|75
|Mario Stroeykens
Attacking Midfield
|17
|Anderlecht
|£900,000
|-
|-
|75
Forwards
FIFA 23 wonderkids: Who are the forwards I need to sign?
We're all a sucker for a pacy frontman with decent skills and finishing. Most of these players can be retrained into most positions, given you freedom, fluidity and ferocity in your Career Mode side up front.
|Player
|Primary position
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|FIFA 22 rating
|FIFA 22 potential
|FIFA 23 potential prediction
|Ansu Fati
|Left Winger
|19
|Barcelona
|£54,000,000
|76
|90
|93
|Bukayo Saka
|Right Winger
|20
|Arsenal
|£58,500,000
|80
|88
|92
|Karim Adeyemi
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|£31,500,000
|71
|85
|91
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|Centre-Forward
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|£13,500,000
|-
|-
|90
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Left Winger
|18
|Manchester United
|£1,800,000
|-
|-
|89
|Benjamin Sesko
|Centre-Forward
|19
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£9,000,000
|68
|86
|89
|Harvey Elliott
|Right Winger
|19
|Liverpool
|£19,800,000
|73
|87
|89
|Hugo Ekitike
|Centre-Forward
|20
|PSG
|£25,200,000
|61
|78
|88
|Yeremy Pino
|Right Winger
|19
|Villarreal
|£36,000,000
|73
|84
|88
|Jeremy Doku
|Right Winger
|20
|Stade Rennais
|£18,000,000
|77
|88
|88
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Left Winger
|20
|Stade Rennais
|£16,200,000
|72
|84
|87
|Armando Broja
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Chelsea
|£19,800,000
|70
|84
|87
|Michael Olise
|Right Winger
|20
|Crystal Palace
|£19,800,000
|73
|85
|87
|Rayan Cherki
|Right Winger
|18
|Olympique Lyonnais
|£16,200,000
|73
|88
|87
|Kayky
|Right Winger
|19
|Manchester City
|£12,600,000
|66
|87
|87
|Francisco Conceicao
|Right Winger
|19
|Porto
|£7,200,000
|70
|86
|87
|Christos Tzolis
|Left Winger
|20
|Norwich City
|£7,200,000
|74
|87
|86
|Octavian Popescu
|Left Winger
|19
|FCSB
|£3,600,000
|70
|85
|86
|Marcos Leonardo
|Centre-Forward
|19
|Santos
|£6,300,000
|-
|-
|86
|Noni Madueke
|Right Winger
|20
|PSV
|£16,200,000
|77
|88
|86
|Gabriel Veron
|Right Winger
|19
|Palmeiras
|£10,800,000
|-
|-
|86
|Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
|Right Winger
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|£3,600,000
|-
|-
|86
|Talles Magno
|Left Winger
|20
|New York City FC
|£6,300,000
|67
|85
|85
|Roger Fernandes
|Left Winger
|16
|Braga
|£3,600,000
|-
|-
|85
|Mohamed-Ali Cho
|Centre-Forward
|18
|Real Sociedad
|£13,500,000
|66
|82
|85
|Matheus Nascimento
|Centre-Forward
|18
|Botafogo
|£6,300,000
|-
|-
|85
|Joe Gelhardt
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Leeds United
|£5,400,000
|66
|82
|85
|Anthony Elanga
|Left Winger
|20
|Manchester United
|£18,000,000
|65
|80
|84
|Alan Velasco
|Left Winger
|19
|Dallas
|£9,000,000
|73
|85
|84
|Jakub Kaminski
|Left Winger
|20
|Wolfsburg
|£9,000,000
|68
|83
|84
|Stipe Biuk
|Left Winger
|19
|Hajduk Split
|£4,050,000
|68
|85
|84
|Joao Pedro
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Watford
|£12,600,000
|71
|84
|84
|Kaio Jorge
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Juventus
|£6,300,000
|69
|82
|84
|Matias Arezo
|Centre-Forward
|19
|Granada
|£5,400,000
|-
|-
|84
|Jon Karrikaburu
|Centre-Forward
|19
|Real Sociedad
|£4,500,000
|65
|84
|84
|Sebastiano Esposito
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Anderlecht
|£4,500,000
|68
|85
|84
|Nico Williams
|Right Winger
|20
|Athletic Bilbao
|£10,800,000
|71
|86
|84
|Giovani
|Right Winger
|18
|Palmeiras
|£9,000,000
|-
|-
|84
|Angelo Gabriel
|Right Winger
|17
|Santos
|£9,000,000
|-
|-
|84
|Ilias Akhomach
|Right Winger
|18
|Barcelona
|£2,700,000
|-
|-
|84
|Ander Barrenetxea
|Left Winger
|20
|Real Sociedad
|£8,100,000
|74
|83
|83
|Nathanael Mbuku
|Left Winger
|20
|Stade Reims
|£7,200,000
|71
|83
|83
|Mohamed Daramy
|Left Winger
|20
|Ajax
|£5,400,000
|69
|82
|83
|Arnaud Kalimuendo
|Centre-Forward
|20
|PSG
|£16,200,000
|73
|82
|83
|Ricardo Pepi
|Centre-Forward
|19
|Augsburg
|£8,100,000
|65
|80
|83
|Brian Brobbey
|Centre-Forward
|20
|RB Leipzig
|£8,100,000
|73
|85
|83
|Tiago Tomas
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Stuttgart
|£6,300,000
|74
|82
|83
|Sam Greenwood
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Leeds United
|£2,250,000
|65
|82
|83
|Amad Diallo
|Right Winger
|20
|Manchester United
|£13,500,000
|68
|85
|83
|Savio
|Right Winger
|18
|Troyes
|£5,400,000
|-
|-
|83
|Luis Henrique
|Left Winger
|20
|Olympique Marseille
|£5,400,000
|74
|82
|82
|Exequiel Zeballos
|Left Winger
|20
|Boca Juniors
|£4,950,000
|64
|78
|82
|Elye Wahi
|Centre-Forward
|19
|Montpellier
|£10,800,000
|70
|81
|82
|El Bilal Toure
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Stade Reims
|£5,850,000
|69
|80
|82
|Khayon Edwards
|Centre-Forward
|18
|Arsenal
|£500,000
|-
|-
|82
|Ansgar Knauff
|Right Winger
|20
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|£9,000,000
|67
|80
|82
|Shola Shoretire
|Right Winger
|18
|Manchester United
|£3,600,000
|62
|84
|82
|Kaide Gordon
|Right Winger
|17
|Liverpool
|£1,350,000
|-
|-
|82
|Nicola Zalewski
|Left Winger
|20
|Roma
|£10,800,000
|63
|77
|81
|Ez Abde
|Left Winger
|20
|Barcelona
|£7,200,000
|-
|-
|81
|Kevin Paredes
|Left Winger
|19
|Wolfsburg
|£4,500,000
|60
|76
|81
|Georginio Rutter
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Hoffenheim
|£14,400,000
|65
|80
|81
|Henrique Araujo
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Benfica
|£4,500,000
|-
|-
|81
|Marquinhos
|Right Winger
|19
|Arsenal
|£6,300,000
|-
|-
|81
|Santiago Simon
|Right Winger
|20
|River Plate
|£5,400,000
|65
|79
|81
|Yusuf Demir
|Right Winger
|19
|Rapid Vienna
|£4,500,000
|70
|85
|81
|Filip Stevanovic
|Left Winger
|19
|Manchester City
|£2,250,000
|64
|82
|80
|Fabio Silva
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Anderlecht
|£13,500,000
|70
|85
|80
|Cameron Archer
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Aston Villa
|£5,400,000
|58
|75
|80
|Roko Simic
|Centre-Forward
|18
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£4,500,000
|-
|-
|80
|Bartosz Bialek
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Wolfsburg
|£3,600,000
|68
|81
|80
|Jan Thielmann
|Right Winger
|20
|Koln
|£6,750,000
|71
|82
|80
|Crysencio Summerville
|Right Winger
|20
|Leeds United
|£1,800,000
|68
|80
|80
|Konstantin Tyukavin
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Dynamo Moscow
|£6,300,000
|-
|-
|79
|Cade Cowell
|Centre-Forward
|18
|San Jose Earthquakes
|£4,500,000
|64
|80
|79
|Janis Antiste
|Centre-Forward
|19
|Spezia
|£3,600,000
|68
|79
|79
|Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
|Right Winger
|18
|Toronto
|£2,700,000
|58
|80
|79
|Willem Geubbels
|Left Winger
|20
|Monaco
|£3,600,000
|67
|77
|78
|Jaden Philogene-Bidace
|Left Winger
|20
|Aston Villa
|£2,700,000
|60
|80
|78
|Troy Parrott
|Centre-Forward
|20
|Tottenham Hotspur
|£4,500,000
|64
|80
|78
|Iker Bravo
|Centre-Forward
|17
|Bayer Leverkusen
|£900,000
|-
|-
|78
|Evan Ferguson
|Centre-Forward
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£540,000
|-
|-
|78
|Liel Abada
|Right Winger
|20
|Celtic
|£6,750,000
|70
|79
|78
|Matisse Samoise
|Right Winger
|20
|Gent
|£3,600,000
|65
|79
|78
|Luka Romero
|Right Winger
|17
|Lazio
|£900,000
|-
|-
|78
|Amourricho van Axel Dongen
|Left Winger
|17
|Ajax
|£450,000
|-
|-
|77
|Mathys Tel
|Centre-Forward
|17
|Stade Rennais
|£1,800,000
|-
|-
|77
|Herculano Nabian
|Centre-Forward
|18
|Vitoria
|£450,000
|63
|80
|77
|Nelson Weiper
|Centre-Forward
|17
|Mainz
|£360,000
|-
|-
|77
|Kevin Schade
|Right Winger
|20
|Freiburg
|£6,300,000
|63
|76
|77
|Diego Moreira
|Left Winger
|17
|Benfica
|£675,000
|-
|-
|76
|Rasmus Hojlund
|Centre-Forward
|19
|Sturm Graz
|£4,050,000
|56
|70
|76
|Tommaso Mancini
|Centre-Forward
|17
|Vicenza
|£450,000
|-
|-
|76
|Roony Bardghji
|Right Winger
|16
|Copenhagen
|£1,350,000
|-
|-
|76
|Yusuf Kabadayi
|Left Winger
|18
|Bayern Munich
|£450,000
|-
|-
|75
|Dinis Pinto
|Centre-Forward
|17
|Braga
|£675,000
|-
|-
|75
|Darren Yapi
|Centre-Forward
|17
|Colorado Rapids
|£450,000
|-
|-
|75
|Patrik Walemark
|Right Winger
|20
|Feyenoord
|£3,150,000
|63
|71
|75
|Sidney Raebiger
|Right Winger
|17
|Greuther Furth
|£675,000
|-
|-
|75
You can now preorder EA Sports FIFA 23 from EA's official site. Preorder now! (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1