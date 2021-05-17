Netherlands Euro 2020 squad: 36-player preliminary squad announced

The tournament begins in June, and the Netherlands' Euro 2020 squad was the first to be confirmed.

Dutch boss Frank De Boer has revealed an enormous 36-man preliminary squad, which he will have to whittle down to just 26 – itself bigger than the usual 23 for tournaments – before things kick off on June 11.

The big news for the Netherlands is that star defender and captain Virgil van Dijk has confirmed he will not be playing, having missed all of Liverpool's season through injury – a major blow to the Oranje.

They will nevertheless be expected to progress through their group, which contains Austria, North Macedonia and Ukraine. You can find every Euro 2020 group here.

Netherlands Euro 2020 squad: preliminary 36-man selection

The Dutch squad this time around is punctuated by the losses of defenders. Not only did legendary centre-back Ronald Koeman leave the manager's hot-seat last year for a stab at the Barcelona job, but the Netherlands have also since lost captain Virgil van Dijk to injury.

Elsewhere, young stars Myron Boadu, Justin Kluivert and Mohamed Ihattaren - all present in last autumn's internationals - will not be joining up with the international team this time around, either.

However, midfield starlet Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax and Mainz defender Jerry St. Juste both make the Netherlands Euro 2020 squad after picking up their first call-ups in March.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will captain the side in clubmate Van Dijk's absence.

