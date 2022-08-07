West Ham vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League opening weekend from anywhere in the world

West Ham vs Manchester City live stream, Sunday 7 August, 4:30pm BST, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Ultra HD

Looking for a West Ham vs Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide!

Manchester City (opens in new tab) begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to West Ham (opens in new tab) which rounds off the opening weekend of the new season.

Pep Guardiola's side are aiming to be crowned champions for the third campaign running in 2022/23, having pulled off a dramatic final-day comeback against Aston Villa (opens in new tab) to pip Liverpool (opens in new tab) by a single point last time around.

All eyes will be on marquee summer signing Erling Haaland, who arrives in the Premier League having racked up the goals at a machine-like rate for Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab). He bagged a hat-trick on his Dortmund debut (off the bench, no less); he couldn't repeat the feat for City, could he?

West Ham, meanwhile, are looking to build on another strong campaign under David Moyes. The Hammers finished seventh in the league – qualifying for Europe for the second year running – and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

This match is a repeat of West Ham's final home match of last season – which they led 2-0 at half-time, only for City to salvage a 2-2 draw and the point which ultimately clinched them the title.

Team news

The clash at the London Stadium comes too soon for new West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca, but Moyes has no injury concerns other than long-term absentee Angelo Ogbonna.

Guardiola will be without the injured Aymeric Laporte, while John Stones is not fully fit. Haaland should lead the line, with potential City league debuts for Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez from the bench.

Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 6 August, and UK viewers can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

