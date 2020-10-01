When is the Champions League group stage draw, how does it work and how can you watch it?

The Champions League group stage begins on October 20, as elite clubs from across Europe, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea, once again begin their quest for continental glory.

Today, each team will find out which opponents they will face first in this season's competition when the group stage draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland.

When will the Champions League group stage draw take place?

The Champions League 2020/21 group stage draw takes place on Thursday, October 1 at 4pm BST.

The Europa League group stage draw will take place the following day on Friday, October 2, with Leicester and Arsenal the representatives from the Premier League.

How can I watch the Champions League group stage draw?

The draw will be shown live on UEFA.com, with British viewers also able to watch on BT Sport 1, where every Champions League game this season will be shown.

How many teams are in the Champions League group stage and who is in each pot?

As always, 32 teams feature in the Champions League, split into four pots, which the teams will be drawn from. Each of the eight groups will feature one team from each pot, and teams from the same country cannot be drawn in the same group.

Pot 1

Bayern (GER), UEFA Champions League holders

Sevilla (ESP), UEFA Europa League holders

Real Madrid (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

PSG (FRA)

Zenit (RUS)

Porto (POR)

Pot 2

Barcelona (ESP)

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Dortmund (GER)

Chelsea (ENG)

Ajax (NED)

Pot 3

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Salzburg (AUT)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Internazionale (ITA)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Lazio (ITA)

Krasnodar (RUS)

Atalanta (ITA)

Pot 4

Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS)

Marseille (FRA)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Mönchengladbach (GER)

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Rennes (FRA)

Ferencváros (HUN)