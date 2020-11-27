Livingston’s Jason Holt to miss cup tie with Ayr

Livingston midfielder Jason Holt is suspended for the Betfred Cup visit of Ayr.

Holt received a two-match retrospective ban this week for a challenge on St Mirren full-back Brandon Mason.

Robby McCrorie remains on the sidelines after testing positive for Covid-19 last week. Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) are also missing.

Ayr will be without loan players Cammy Smith and Innes Cameron.

Dundee United midfielder Smith and Kilmarnock striker Cameron are both cup-tied.

Former Rangers and Inverness winger Tom Walsh misses out with injury.