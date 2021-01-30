Palmeiras v Santos live stream: how to watch the Copa Libertadores wherever you are in the world

Palmeiras v Santos live stream, BBC, Saturday 30 January, 8pm GMT

Brazilian duo Palmeiras and Santos will go head-to-head in the final of the Copa Libertadores on Saturday.

Palmeiras overcame River Plate in a thrilling two-legged semi-final to advance to the showpiece event at the Maracana. Abel Ferreira’s side won the first game 3-0 but were left to sweat in the return fixture as River ran out 2-0 winners in Sao Paulo.

The Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A is still ongoing, but Palmeiras’ attention has been diverted to the Libertadores final ever since they advanced at River’s expense. Indeed, the one-time continental champion - they won the trophy with victory over Deportivo Cali in 1999 - have won only one of their last five league fixtures, a run which has seen them slip to fifth in the table.

Santos also got the better of an Argentine outfit in the last four, beating Boca Juniors 3-0 on aggregate. Pele’s former side are seeking their fourth Libertadores success, having previously hoisted the trophy aloft in 1962, 1963 and 2011.

Santos’s league form has also suffered in the run-up to Saturday’s final, with Andres Rueda’s men having lost each of their last three matches in Brazil’s top tier. Rueda has only been in charge of the club since the beginning of January and has the chance to win the biggest prize in South American football within the first month of his tenure.

Ferreira, the man in the opposing dugout this weekend, has turned Palmerias’ season around since taking charge in late October. His is a well-coached team, with Rony Barbosa and Luiz Adriano providing star quality up front. It is also worth keeping an eye on teenage starlet Gabriel Veron, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Santos arguably have even more individual quality, with Kaio Jorge another teenager tipped for a bright future. Midfielder Yeferson Soteldo is one of the most creative players in South America and will be key to Santos’ chances of victory.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

