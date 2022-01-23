Arsenal v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal v Burnley live stream, Sunday 23 January, 2pm GMT

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Liverpool in the League Cup semi-finals when they face Burnley on Sunday.

The Gunners held the Reds to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their last-four tie, but they were unable to prevent Jurgen Klopp's side running out 2-0 winners in the return fixture on Thursday. It was a deserved win for Liverpool, who were the better team for most of the contest. Arsenal's wait for a third League Cup triumph (they have not lifted the trophy since 1993) goes on.

A top-four finish in the Premier League is the club's priority this term, and they are making a better fist of it than many people imagined at the start of the campaign. Two points separate Arsenal from the final Champions League spot going into the weekend, while they also have games in hand on three of their fellow contenders.

Mikel Arteta's side are also in good form in the top flight, losing just one of their last five matches - a narrow, and somewhat unfortunate, 2-1 defeat by Manchester City last time out.

Burnley will return to Premier League action for the first time since January 2 after back-to-back postponements of late. In the meantime Sean Dyche have slipped to the bottom of the table, although they do now have as many as four games in hand on some of their relegation rivals. Burnley need to start picking up points soon, though, having won just one match all season.

Maxwel Cornet is representing Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the forward will be a big miss for Burnley this weekend. Dyche will also have to find alternatives to Connor Roberts and Ashley Barnes.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are both suspended for Arsenal. Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny are in Cameroon, while Calum Chambers and Bernd Leno are injured. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in London but will not be involved this weekend.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 23 January. See below for international broadcast options.

