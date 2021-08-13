Best Premier League betting odds: title, relegation and top scorer favourites

Another Premier League season is upon us already.

The 2021/22 campaign promises to be the biggest ever too, with fans back in grounds, clubs spending a fortune in the transfer market and the country's enthusiasm for the game fresh after a spectacular Euro 2020.

There's plenty to get excited about, too - and Betfair have tipped some of the biggest stars in the country for a big season this time around.

Title winners

This season could potentially see a four-way title race, as Manchester City defend their crown from the challengers. City have invested heavily in Jack Grealish and given how strong they looked without a striker last season, they're certainly not to be underestimated. Naturally, they're favourites for the title once more - Betfair has Pep Guardiola's men at 4/6 to win the title once more.

European champions Chelsea are looking impressive too - and manager Thomas Tuchel perhaps already has the psychological edge over Pep Guardiola, having beaten him three times in the job already. Chelsea are 9/2 to lift the Premier League for the first time in five years - which feels like an ice age by the Blues' lofty standards.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are taking the role of the underdog. Jurgen Klopp's team are replenished of the stars they lost to injury last time out and with Virgil van Dijk back in the heart of the defence, we could well see a return to the Reds of old. Betfair put the Merseysides at 5/1 to lift the league title once more.

And then there's Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer seems to finally have the missing pieces he's craved for so long in Raphael and Jadon Sancho and this could well be United's best shot at the league since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. They're 17/2 for the Prem crown. Leicester find themselves at 50/1, while Arsenal and Tottenham are both 60/1.

The Premier League title odds in full

Manchester City 4/6

Chelsea 9/2

Liverpool 5/1

Manchester United 17/2

Leicester City 50/1

Arsenal 60/1

Tottenham 60/1

Top four

The top four went down to the wire last time around with three sides fighting out for the two remaining spots up until the final day. It looks like this term could be similar.

Manchester City and Chelsea are overwhelming favourites to snatch top-four status, as the two runaway favourites for the league title. City are 1/40 and Chelsea are 2/9, while Liverpool are 3/10. Manchester United are 4/11 to get into the Champions League spots.

Leicester City, who have struggled to get into the top four on the last two occasions on the 38th and final matchday, are 3/1 this time to break the hoodoo. Brendan Rodgers has improved his squad with Boubakary Soumare and Patson Daka - and winning the Community Shield will certainly give the Foxes confidence. Can they hold on and stave off late-season malaise this time around?

The north Londoners are hoping to capitalise. Arsenal haven't qualified for the Champions League since Arsene Wenger departed but have brought in three first-team signings already - and are looking for a creative midfielder. They're 10/3 to make the cut, while Tottenham Hotspur - who had a rocky season with Jose Mourinho last time out - are 5/1 under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The top four odds in full

Man City 1/40

Chelsea 2/9

Liverpool 3/10

Man Utd 4/11

Leicester 3/1

Arsenal 10/3

Tottenham 5/1

Relegation

Despite both being automatically promoted from the Championship last season at the first attempt, both Watford and Norwich City are favourites for the drop from the Premier League this time around.

Champions Norwich has lost star playmaker Emiliano Buendia to Aston Villa and on-loan midfielder Oliver Skipp - who's returned to parent club Tottenham. Watford, meanwhile, have invested little - both are 10/11 to go straight back down.

Play-off winners Brentford are 5/4 for a swift return to the Championship. Thomas Frank's side are shrewd in the transfer market but could well find themselves out of their depth in the Premier League. Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace have undergone a full-scale rebuild over the summer and are next on the list to go down, at 8/5.

Betfair then place Burnley at 9/4, Newcastle at 23/10 and Southampton at 7/2 all for the bottom three. Each club spent considerable time circling the drop zone last season and they could find themselves sucked into a survival battle again. Midlands sides Wolves and Aston Villa are 5/1 and 7/1 respectively, with a case of the unknown about both. Bruno Lage has taken on the Molineux job, while Villa face life without Jack Grealish: both could struggle with their transitions. Graham Potter's Brighton are 8/1.

Relegation odds in full

Watford 10/11

Norwich 10/11

Brentford 5/4

Crystal Palace 8/5

Burnley 9/4

Newcastle 23/10

Southampton 7/2

Wolves 5/1

Aston Villa 7/1

Brighton 8/1

Top promoted team odds in full

Brentford 11/10

Norwich 2/1

Watford 23/10

Individual odds

Last season was Harry Kane's. The England captain bagged the top goalscorer and assist-maker awards and he's 11/4 to repeat his scoring feats this time around, after a long, drawn-out transfer saga over the summer. Mohamed Salah - who finished second in the Golden Boot - is second-favourite at 7/2 to top-score the Premier League this term.

Timo Werner is 12/1 to find his goalscoring touch at Stamford Bridge and deliver a Golden Boot. The German forward flourished at RB Leipzig and rather long odds could well suit Werner, now that Lukaku has been brought in to play off up top. Raheem Sterling, Diogo Jota and Gabriel Jesus are other long shots at 16/1.

A number of the usual suspects find themselves among the reckoning for the Player of the Year odds list, too. Favourite is Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne at 6/1, while his new teammate Jack Grealish is 8/1 for the gong. Kane is also 8/1, having spent all summer perhaps planning how to convert De Bruyne's assists.

Both Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah find themselves tipped for another good season in the northwest, too. The pair have brought a ruthlessness to Old Trafford and Anfield, respectively, and are both down as 12/1 to lift the Player of the Year award.

Top Premier League goalscorer odds

Harry Kane 11/4

Mohamed Salah 7/2

Timo Werner 12/1

Raheem Sterling 16/1

Diogo Jota 16/1

Gabriel Jesus 16/1

Premier League Player of the Year odds

Kevin De Bruyne 6/1

Jack Grealish 8/1

Harry Kane 8/1

Bruno Fernandes 12/1

Mohamed Salah 12/1

Odds correct at the time of writing. Visit Betfair for the latest EFL odds. 18+. Please gamble responsibly.