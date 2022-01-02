Brentford v Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brentford v Aston Villa live stream, Sunday 2 January, 2pm GMT

Brentford and Aston Villa will both be looking to bounce back from recent defeats when they go head-to-head on Sunday.

The Bees have not had a happy festive period so far. They went down 2-0 to Brighton on Boxing Day, before suffering a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City in midweek. The scoreline against the champions suggests it was a close game, but City successfully held Brentford at arm’s length for the majority of the 90 minutes. Had they needed to move up another gear, City could have done so.

Of course, there is no shame in losing to Pep Guardiola’s team – plenty others have done that this season. But Brentford have triumphed in just two of their last 11 outings, and they could drop to within six points of the bottom three if results go against them this weekend.

Aston Villa were beaten 3-1 by Chelsea on Boxing Day, before having their meeting with Leeds on Tuesday postponed. Steven Gerrard was absent from the touchline last time out and will hope to return here, as his side seeks a fifth win in his eighth match in charge.

Villa went into the weekend in 12th place, but European qualification feels like a realistic objective again. If Gerrard’s men can continue to beat the teams around them in the table, a top-seven finish should not be beyond them.

Brentford will have to make do without Kristoffer Ajer, Bryan Mbeumo, David Raya, Mathias Jorgensen, Charlie Goode, Vitaly Janelt, Julian Jeanvier and Joshua Dasilva. Christian Norgaard is available again following suspension and is likely to go back into the starting line-up.

Aston Villa will be unable to call upon the services of Marvelous Nakamba and Leon Bailey, while Ashley Young is a doubt. Tyrone Mings will serve a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 2 January, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com