Brentford v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brentford v Liverpool, Saturday 25 September, 5:30pm BST

Liverpool will be looking to continue their fine start to the Premier League season when they travel to Brentford on Saturday.

The Reds are second in the Premier League table going into the weekend, although they have an identical record to Chelsea and are not top only because of the order of the alphabet. Liverpool had a quieter summer than most of their title rivals, and there was a sense that they might struggle to keep up with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City this term. It has not turned out that way so far, with Jurgen Klopp’s well-oiled machine off to an excellent start.

Brentford have also impressed in the early weeks of the campaign. Their 2-0 defeat of Arsenal on the opening weekend will live long in the memory of Bees fans, but it was not a glorious one-off.

Brentford have gone on to beat Wolves and earn creditable draws against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, while their 1-0 loss to Brighton came courtesy of a last-minute goal from Leandro Trossard. Brentford are a well-coached team and Liverpool will have to work hard to break them down in the first meeting between these sides since an FA Cup tie in 1989.

Roberto Firmino could be back in the matchday squad after a hamstring injury, but it might be too soon for the Brazilian to return to the starting XI. Trent Alexander-Arnold is available again after illness kept him out of the Palace win, but Thiago Alcantara and Neco Williams are out. Harvey Elliott will not appear until 2022 after suffering a serious ankle injury earlier this month.

Shandon Baptiste is available again for Brentford after serving a one-game suspension in the 7-0 thrashing of Oldham in the League Cup. However, Mads Sorensen and Joshua Dasilva remain sidelined and could be out of action for some time.

Kick-off is at 5:30pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com