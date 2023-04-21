Brentford vs Aston Villa live stream, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford vs Aston Villa live stream and match preview, Saturday April 22, 3.00pm BST

Brentford vs Aston Villa live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brentford vs Aston Villa live stream? We've got you covered. Brentford vs Aston Villa isn't being shown on TV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

High-flying Aston Villa’s surprise late push for the top four continues with a trip to a Brentford side whose own hopes of Europe are fading fast.

Villa’s superb 3-0 win over Newcastle last weekend was their fifth in a row and boosted them into sixth place, six points outside the Champions League spots.

Brentford have held hopes of a top-six finish for much of the season, but a winless run of five games – including defeats in the last three – has left them in ninth, seven points behind Villa.

The first meeting of the season ended in an emphatic 4-0 win for the Birmingham club, when Danny Ings struck twice between goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Keane Lewis-Potter and Pontus Jansson are out for Brentford, while Kristoffer Ajer is still carrying a calf injury.

Aston Villa are without Leon Bailey, Jed Steer and Philippe Coutinho, while Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara are considered doubtful.

Form

Brentford: LLLDD

Aston Villa: WWWWW

Referee

Michael Salisbury will be the referee for Brentford vs Aston Villa.

Stadium

Brentford vs Aston Villa will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford vs Aston Villa isn't being shown on TV the UK. Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST.

