Quiz! Can you name every Premier League team's last three captains?

From academy products to big-money signings, one-club men to those who were just passing through, the armband has found its way to a great variety of players.

Can you name the last three captains of every current Premier League club? That means official captains, not those who just wore the armband on occasion, and with some clubs that means looking back at their spells in the Championship or below.

Only two men appear on this list twice, and both have captained teams in the Premier League and Championship.

Top marks to those of you who manage to pick out the League One relics, though!

